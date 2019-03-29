Senator Rand Paul Links Brennan, Obama to Spygate

Senator Rand Paul told Fox News on Thursday morning that a “high-level source” informed him that former CIA Director John Brennan pushed the Steele dossier like no tomorrow. The source also said the Obama administration sent spies into the Trump campaign. Obama’s top lieutenants, James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey are implicated.

This is information that has been reported before, but mainstream media has ignored the story.

OBAMA’S INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

“[M]y source tells me that the intelligence community, Obama’s intelligence community, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, they were frustrated because they had this Russian dossier, but nobody believed it was real,” Paul said.

“It wasn’t verifiable. They couldn’t get anything out of it. So, they sent spies into the Trump campaign. They tried to entrap Trump officials to admit they were working with Russia. That wasn’t working, so they were frustrated.”

“They wanted to somehow get this information out — this Russian dossier — that even the media wasn’t publishing. Nobody would publish it because it was so scandalous, unverifiable and likely fiction.”

“So, finally, they decided well, what we have to do is attach this dossier, this fake dossier, to an intelligence report … given directly to the president,” he continued.

“This is a big circle. So when John McCain is given the dossier, it’s given to him by people who may have leaked it to our government to John McCain so John McCain can give it back to the FBI,” he added. “It’s a crazy circle all trying to justify something that wasn’t true.”

Devin Nunes is sending names to the FBI for possible criminal investigation, Brennan, Clapper, Comey could be on the list. Adam Schiff might be on it for his incessant leaks to the media. Will someone interview Barack Obama?