Senator Says Former FBI Director Jim Comey Likely Leaked Restricted Material

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley said it is very likely that the four of seven memos James Comey shared with a professor are marked ‘confidential’ or ‘secret’. ‘Secret’ means at least one of the memos contained restricted information.

Grassley wants to know when and how they were classified to determine how that might affect Comey.

The former FBI director, who is under fire for exonerating Hillary Clinton after conducting a sham investigation, shared the letters to manipulate the Attorney General’s office into appointing his friend Robert Mueller as special counsel and launch an obstruction probe into Donald Trump.

In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Iowa senator asked if there had been a review of the matter to determine if it was “improper such as whether it violated the employment agreement or any Department rule of policy? If so, what is the status of the review: If not, why not?” Grassley asked.

Grassley also asked for copies of the memos shared by the Professor friend with the DoJ. Professor Richman refused to turn the memos over to the senate committee and he has gotten away with that.

Richman has said the memos weren’t marked classified when he received them but Comey himself has said documents can be classified after the fact and that people should be aware that all these documents are confidential.

Comey said he wrote the memos after meeting with the President because he found his behavior troubling, especially when he suggested he should go easy on Lt. Gen. Flynn.

The high and mighty Comey has been tweeting quotes of men far superior to him, oblivious to his own wrongdoing.

Where are the voices of all the leaders who know an independent Department of Justice and FBI are essential to our liberty? “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also for what you do not say.” — Martin Luther — James Comey (@Comey) January 3, 2018

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017