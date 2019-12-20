Senator Schumer’s Vicious Lie

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said during his rebuttal to Majority Leader McConnell yesterday, that the President thinks he has the right to do whatever he wants and sees himself as a king. He accused the President of tyranny, and of declaring that he has absolute immunity, a reference to a comment the President once made about Article II of the Constitution.

Schumer said he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors and if not stopped, he will do it again and again.

Everything he said is a lie. President Trump has never said Congress has no right to oversight. What he has said is he wants the Judicial Branch to mediate over those documents and witnesses they are demanding which the President’s counsel believes violate Executive Privilege.

The President asserted his rights under Article II of the Constitution. He knows he doesn’t have absolute immunity and he wants the courts to decide where it ends.

That is very different from the things Schumer is saying.

Schumer keeps lying about the President’s comments about Article II and he knows he is lying.

On June 16th, the President referenced Article II in an interview with George Stephanopoulos in which he said he could fire Mueller if he wanted to fire him. He made a comment about, “Article II allows me to do whatever I want. Article II would have allowed me to fire him.”

The President was only talking about this one narrow situation. Stephanopoulos was obnoxiously grilling him and his comment was somewhat out of frustration.

Since then, Democrats have taken this out of context, claiming the President says he can do whatever he wants.

The President has never said he wanted to be a king. This is absurd. In fact, he continually tries to work with both Chambers of Congress. Democrats are the ones who want to control every aspect of our lives and take all our freedoms away.

Schumer’s entire speech was a mass of lies but this one was particularly egregious.