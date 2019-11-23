Republicans are gearing up for the impeachment and Senate trial of Donald J. Trump and they have no intention of letting Democrats take the offensive. It is also clear that Democrats will lose during the impeachment. It’s a lose-lose.

Sens. Grassley and Johnson have already asked for all Hunter Biden records from the Treasury, and the U.S. National Archives. They also want to see NSA intercepts. In addition, in a separate letter, the senators asked for records surrounding DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa.

These requests could all backfire, of course. Chalupa has denied all allegations.

REQUESTED INFORMATION

The Republican chairmen of two Senate committees are urging the FBI and Justice Department to provide more information about Alexandra Chalupa, a former contractor for the Democratic National Committee, Politico reports.

She is suspected of attempting to secure Ukraine officials’ assistance to interfere in the 2016 election.

In a letter sent Friday to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa cited a 2017 Politico report that Chalupa met with Ukrainian officials to discuss ties between Russia and President Donald Trump and his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

The senators also noted separate news reports that Chalupa spoke with the FBI after her email was hacked during her time at the DNC. They want the information.

Chalupa wanted to prove Donald Trump was colluding with Russia and, along with the Clinton campaign, wanted Ukraine officials to assist them in digging up dirt.

Emphasizing news reports, the senators wrote, “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump” and did so by “disseminat[ing] documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggest[ing] they were investigating the matter[.]”

Ukrainian officials also reportedly “helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers.”

At the center of this plan was DNC consultant Alexandra Chalupa, described in reports as a Ukrainian-American operative. Her goal, allegedly, was to expose alleged ties between Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, and Russia.

One Ukrainian embassy official Andrii Telizhendo was told to assist Chalupa with research to connect Trump, Manafort, and the Russians, according to the Politico article.

[Chalupa] said the DNC wanted to collect evidence that Trump, his organization and Manafort were Russian assets, working to hurt the U.S. and working with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin against the U.S. interests.

Chalupa’s ultimate goal was, allegedly, to introduce the information to Congress and get Donald Trump off the ballot.

The operative also said she was hacked in what should have been an early warning of the DNC hacking/leaking.

The two senators want this information which shows Chalupa and the DNC used a foreign government to undermine Donald Trump in 2016.

They asked for the following no later than December 9, 2019:

All records relating to the DOJ’s or FBI’s interview of Chalupa, including all 1A notes and 302s. All records relating to the imaging of Chalupa’s laptop and smartphone.

They expect most of the information is unclassified but want any classified documents segregated.

THE LETTER

2019-11-22 CEG RHJ to DOJ F… by Maura on Scribd

BACKGROUND STORY, UKRAINE DID INTERFERE IN THE 2016 US ELECTION, NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) hired contractor Alexandra Chalupa, allegedly, to attempt to convince the Ukraine government to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.

Ms. Chalupa also — allegedly — asked for the Ukraine president to visit the United States and spend time with an investigative reporter trying to turn up dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort, Solomon told Sean Hannity on his show last night.

The information is based in large part on a Politico report and other news articles.

The fact is Ukraine did interfere in the U.S. election in 2016. It is not a conspiracy theory.

A Kyiv court found a Ukrainian lawmaker and a top anticorruption official in 2016 published documents linked to President Donald Trump’s then-campaign chairman to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

The two men, Serhiy Leshchenko, a lawmaker, and Artem Sytnyk, director of the anti-corruption bureau (NABU), were convicted of illegally releasing documents about Trump’s then-campaign chair Paul Manafort to assist Hillary Clinton’s re-election.

Also, a Ukrainian embassy political officer Andrii Telizhenko stated that the Ukrainians “were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa” (about 55:00 on the video below). He added that the embassy “worked very closely” with Chalupa, the Blaze reported.

Additionally, John Solomon has also obtained over 450 documents showing corruption.

Go to about 01:14 for the Sytnyk testimony, but if you have time, watch the entire video.