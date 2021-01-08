Senile Biden: Trump’s “unfit, and he’s not opposing impeachment

Joe Biden is speaking publicly today and not being much of a uniter as he promised he would be.

Rubbing it in, the ‘uniter’ Joe Biden called Trump “incompetent” and “unfit” to hold the office. It’s ironic hearing Biden say anyone is unfit.

Biden is fit???

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

He also indicated it’s up to Congress to impeach President Trump. Speaker Pelosi said she is preparing Articles of Impeachment for next week if he doesn’t resign.

In other words, he gave a tacit okay on impeachment. So much for uniting us.

Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who is actually a Democrat, is calling for Trump to resign. She said, “I want him out.” Well, I want her out, but we all can’t have what we want.

Journalists continue to ask questions that prompt Biden to attack Trump and his supporters. Not one question about Biden calling the Capitol Police racists.

When asked his views on this Friday, Biden would not directly address impeachment, but said that he’d believed for a long time Trump was unfit to hold the office — “That’s why I ran.”

It’s more codswallop from a liar and plagiarizer.

Biden also said previously he was glad President Trump was not going to the inauguration.

Biden will work closely with Bernie Sanders, a communist, on their shared agenda, which bears a striking resemblance to the Soviet Constitution of 1936:

Biden says he gave “serious consideration” to naming Bernie Sanders as Labor Secretary, but they agreed they didn’t want to risk control of the US Senate on a special election in Vermont. He says the two have “agreed to work closely on their shared agenda.” pic.twitter.com/LWkVmbQT7I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

Biden sidesteps a question about whether he supports Trump’s impeachment, but says “I have thought for a long time that President Trump was not fit to hold the job. That is why I ran.” “What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/UrdLSGIz0a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

More uniting:

“He is not fit to serve. He is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the US … what 81 million people stood up and said [is] it’s time for him to go'” — Biden on Trump pic.twitter.com/bOjvtMCAGy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

Senator Lindsey Graham has said that it’s “time to heal” and that impeachment would set a dangerous precedent. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has also complained that this would further divide the country and that he had encouraged Donald Trump to help “quell the mob.” He also wants to meet with Biden to see how they can work together — lots of luck Kevin.

