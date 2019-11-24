Senior Dem calls for an ethics probe into Rep. Devin Nunes

The left takes Rep. Nunes through ethics probes on an ongoing basis, mostly to get him to recuse himself or just discredit him. There is a renewed call for yet another probe.

Democrat Rep. Smith is recommending the filing of an ethics complaint and you can assume that is a dog whistle to the leftist groups who file these complaints. So far, none of the complaints have been ruled valid.

The Hill reports the House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said Saturday that top House Intelligence Committee Republican Devin Nunes (Calif.) should face an ethics probe due to accusations that he met with a former Ukrainian prosecutor who is central to the impeachment inquiry.

Asked in an MSNBC interview whether Nunes should be investigated, Smith said, “Quite likely, without question.”

He claims, without evidence, other than the word of the lawyer for a man about to go on trial, that Nunes went to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Some might find Mr. Smith is affected and tough to listen to:

Watch:

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, unloads on Lindsey Graham for selling his soul to protect Donald Trump from impeachment. #ctl #p2 #amjoy pic.twitter.com/UHkcnT4lR9 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 23, 2019

Smith seems to believe that Republicans are covering up for the President. Meanwhile, they have launched an impeachment inquiry without a crime and only presented hearsay evidence.

Rep. Nunes has already said the allegation isn’t true and that he plans to sue CNN and Daily Beast for the seemingly dishonest report from a man under indictment. If he did meet with prosecutor Viktor Shokin, it is easy enough to prove and highly unlikely he would sue if his passport and Mr. Shokin confirm any of this.

Even if it were true, so what? He can go to Ukraine and talk with whoever he wants.

It’s not likely Democrats believe he went to Ukraine. It’s just more harassment. Rep. Nunes is a target because he is relentless in exposing what he sees as the truth.

If you want to hear extortion, listen to this:

Regardless. Trump isn’t in a video bragging about extortion. Biden is.pic.twitter.com/9NdKdXTpjh — Now Media News (@NowMediaScott) November 20, 2019

If you want to know about Democrats threatening Ukrainians to dig up dirt, here they are: Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) threatened to withhold military and foreign aid from Ukraine.

The three sent on May 4, 2018 to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe.

Also, there is definitely evidence the Democrats and Ukraine colluded to assist Hillary’s campaign in 2016. It’s not a conspiracy theory. Two men were convicted of it.

Democrats are gaslighting us and once Republicans brought it to the public’s attention that they were gaslighting us, Democrats claimed they were the ones being gaslighted — which is more Democrat gaslighting.