Criminal Iraqi Immigrant Shot Colorado Officer in the Head

Contributor James Soviero
Criminal immigrant Karrak Al Khammassi, 31, shot Colorado Springs Officer Cem Duzel in the head early Thursday morning, leaving the cop in critical but stable condition as of Saturday.
The Iraqi criminal has been committing crimes constantly for the past five years. Khammassi had run-ins with police nine times. He committed crimes this year — he’s a non-stop law violator. He escaped deportation but there is no information on why he was allowed to stay.
Once these criminals immigrate to the United States, they never leave. There are no deportations.
This young officer is in a hospital bed in critical condition because we let any loser into the country and we never ship them out. It’s not politically correct.
Khammassi is in the hospital recovering after the shootout with police.
The Iraqi was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing on Friday. He is being held without bond.
Progressives are allowing citizens to be sitting ducks for all sorts of crime by illegal aliens as they disarm the citizenry. This is pure insanity.
Deport criminals like him with the *death penalty*.
Local Colorado News outlets (ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX) still will not release name or background to the public of this terrorist.