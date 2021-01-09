Serious calls to rid the Internet of Trump and other ‘bad actors’

If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends, you talk to your enemies. ~ Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The ‘unifying’ Democrats are using the horrendous behavior by some demonstrators in D.C. this past Wednesday to assert authoritarian control, and conduct a reign of terror.

It is a duplication of the Reichstag fire in pre-war Germany that allowed the Nazis to seize authoritarian control.

By way of comparison, Democrats are using the riot to ban Trump’s broadcasts and kick him — and anyone who supports his ideas — off social media. For example, a publishing company dropped Josh Hawley’s book.

Make It a Criminal Act

Both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are trying to criminalize any claims that the election was fraudulent. Pelosi called it a coup and a criminal act while Schumer called it an insurrection.

Dick Morris said on Newsmax today that he thinks they are laying a foundation for making it illegal to say the election was stolen. Indeed, Biden spoke of a new law on terrorism and that law could make it seditious to utter such claims. This nation has done that in the past, starting with the unpopular Adams’ Sedition Act. Then there was McCarthy.

Never Work Again

As part of the reign of terror, anyone who doesn’t go along with the Democrat narrative could never work again.

Two days ago, Forbes Chief Content Officer, Randall Lane wrote:

Yesterday’s insurrection was rooted in lies. That a fair election was stolen. That a significant defeat was actually a landslide victory. That the world’s oldest democracy, ingeniously insulated via autonomous state voting regimens, is a rigged system. Such lies-upon-lies, repeated frequently and fervently, provided the kindling, the spark, the gasoline…

[…]

Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.

Mozilla is calling for more deplatforming. They plan to make right-wing anything into white supremacy and worthy of silencing:

“…as reprehensible as the actions of Donald Trump are, the rampant use of the internet to foment violence and hate, and reinforce white supremacy is about more than any one personality. Donald Trump is certainly not the first politician to exploit the architecture of the internet in this way, and he won’t be the last. We need solutions that don’t start after untold damage has been done.

Changing these dangerous dynamics requires more than just the temporary silencing or permanent removal of bad actors from social media platforms.

Additional precise and specific actions must also be taken:

Reveal who is paying for advertisements, how much they are paying, and who is being targeted.

Commit to meaningful transparency of platform algorithms so we know how and what content is being amplified, to whom, and the associated impact.

Turn on by default the tools to amplify factual voices over disinformation.

Work with independent researchers to facilitate in-depth studies of the platforms’ impact on people and our societies, and what we can do to improve things.

These are actions the platforms can and should commit to today.

The Democrats and their technocratic allies plan to kill any opportunities for people with whom they disagree to make money or even pay for website expenses. They will shadowban the opponents while amplifying those with whom they agree. And they will come up with their fake studies to prove it must be done.

What lies ahead for those of us who disobey?

Looking at history, from 1933-on, Joseph Goebbels, the minister of propaganda, controlled the media and arts, making sure that Germans were fed Nazi ideology while censoring other information.

They spread propaganda to promote their ideology. Any media that conveyed anti-Nazi ideas or even other ways of life, were censored. Censorship of newspapers, radio, cinema, and the theatre was enforced. Only books which agreed with the Nazi point of view were allowed. All other books were banned and many were publically burned from May 1933.

Be forewarned from the facts that history lays bare.

Democrats spent at least a year covering up, lying about, and justifying political violence from the Left. When the Right goes out of control, they want to use it to push their authoritarian agenda.

Watch:

Related