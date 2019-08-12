“Serious irregularities” in Epstein’s death, left alone 6 days after suicide attempt

The apparent suicide of one of the notorious sex traffickers of children, Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead by hanging Saturday morning — allegedly. Bill Barr has cited “serious irregularities” and new information coming out is troubling.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Attorney General Bill Barr told a national policing conference in New Orleans on Monday morning.

Barr said he was “appalled” and “angry” to learn of the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s “failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker also talked about the “serious questions” surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

My congressman Lee Zeldin said there is a “100% chance that there was additional, not yet public wrongdoing in the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death.” Some want this swept under the rug but “the public wants and demands answers on what exactly happened.”

There are conspiracy theories that range from plausible to the absolutely insane, but the most recent information should have everyone asking questions.

LEFT ALONE WITH NO ONE CHECKING ON HIM IS THE STUFF OF MOB MOVIES

First of all, Epstein should never have been alone.

According to The Washington Post, which cited corrections union officials and a source familiar with the case, an inmate like Epstein – who had recently been on suicide watch – should have had a cellmate.

”But a person who had been assigned to share a cell with Epstein was transferred on Friday, and — for reasons that investigators are still exploring — he did not receive a new cellmate, the person familiar with the matter said Sunday night,” The Post reported.

“That left Epstein, who had previously been placed on suicide watch [beginning July 24th and ending 6 days before], alone and unmonitored — at least in the hours before his death — by even those officers assigned to guard him.”

The New York Times reported Sunday, citing an official, that Metropolitan Correctional officials told the Justice Department when Epstein was taken off suicide watch that he “would have a cellmate and that a guard ‘would look into his cell” every 30 minutes.’

“But that was apparently not done, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the death was still under investigation,” The Times reported.

The men were on overtime and that appears to be their excuse for not watching the prisoner.

THE CELLMATE MIGHT HAVE SCARED HIM

Prior to this, we were told his cellmate was Nicholas Tartaglione, a 51-year-old former New York police officer awaiting trial on charges that he kidnapped and killed four men in New York.

Jeffrey Epstein might have feared his prison cellmate, a former police officer who was transferred out of the cell before the billionaire financier took his own life Saturday.

Allegedly, the cellmate alerted guards on the first suicide attempt, saving his life.

On Friday, a trove of documents was released that included the names of powerful, wealthy men who could be implicated in Epstein’s activities.

Yet they left Epstein alone.

The guards didn’t check on him every 30 minutes and he was only taken off suicide watch six days before. That was done at the request of his attorneys, recent reports say.

IT ISN’T POSSIBLE SAYS A FORMER INMATE

On Saturday, the New York Post published what it said was a first-hand account of life inside the jail where Epstein died in which a former inmate — whose name the Post withheld — casts doubt on the suicide angle.

“There’s no way that man could have killed himself. I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility,” the former inmate reportedly said.

“Between the floor and the ceiling is like eight or nine feet. There’s no way for you to connect to anything.

“You have sheets, but they’re paper level, not strong enough. He was 200 pounds — it would never happen,” the inmate claimed.

“Could he have done it from the bed? No sir. There’s a steel frame, but you can’t move it. There’s no light fixture. There’s [sic] no bars. They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper,” the former inmate said, according to the Post.

Lots to consider here. Meanwhile, the Medical Examiner won’t publish results until she receives additional information.