Serious Jerk! Mitt Romney Might Not Endorse Trump

Mitt Romney might not endorse President Trump in 2020. It’s quite despicable and an immense betrayal of Republicans. Romney knows full well that the alternative is a Socialist. Even Biden is adopting far-left programs. Trump may have failings, but he’s not a Socialist/Communist.

Mitt is an incredible hypocrite who pandered to Donald Trump when he wanted to get elected and when he wanted the job of Secretary of State.

Trump has historic support from Republicans so this should tell you something.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday he may decline to support Donald Trump for president in 2020, explaining, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.”

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee, who has not shied away from criticizing Trump, told reporters at his annual E2 Summit in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City that he doesn’t thing endorsements really matter anyway.

“I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” Romney said.

Romney in 2016 refused to support Trump, famously giving a speech in which he referred to the candidate as a “phony, a fraud.” He said he later wrote the name of his wife, Ann, on that ballot.

An endorsement from him definitely doesn’t matter, although it might matter in Utah.

Romney says he may decline to endorse Trump again https://t.co/PeGxYTuLH9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 8, 2019