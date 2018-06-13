Sessions Turned Up, Says Rod Wouldn’t Threaten Anyone

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Tucker Carlson that his deputy Rod Rosenstein didn’t threaten the House Intel staffers. However, Rep. Gaetz said that Rosenstein left staffers “shaking in fear.”

Sessions is the invisible Attorney General except for his occasional speech about illegal immigration. The real AG is the conflicted Rod Rosenstein who is in charge of the person in charge of the Russia case for which he is a witness.

Rosenstein is accused of threatening the House Intel Committee earlier this year. It has been confirmed by more than one witness. On the other hand, unsurprisingly, the FBI says they would characterize it differently. They simply meant they would have to look at all the phone records, emails, and so on if held in contempt by the committee.

The contempt charge is due to the fact that they will not fork over documents the committee is entitled to as they investigate corruption at the DoJ/FBI.

While obvious corruption is ignored and the DoJ/FBI usurps the power and rights of Congress, Jeff Sessions has been missing in action. Suddenly, last night, he turned up on Tucker’s show.

He told Tucker Carlson that he was sure Rosenstein didn’t threaten Congress. In fact, he is pleased with the job they are doing.

Rosenstein has more conflicts of interest than Sessions ever had, yet Sessions is the one who recused himself.

Sessions told Tucker the threat was not confirmed and, “In fact, the FBI Director, the senior ethics attorney for the Department of Justice who was in the room said that is a mischaracterization of what occurred.”

Tucker asked Sessions, “Did the Deputy Attorney General threaten to subpoena the email or phone records of the members of the House Intel Committee?”

Sessions added, “All I can say is Chris Wray and the senior ethics attorney and others did not see it in that same fashion.”

They wouldn’t, would they?

Rep. Matt Gaetz pointed out on Twitter that Rosenstein has a lot of conflicts in this case, but it’s okay for him apparently.

The fact is the DoJ/FBI is obstructing justice and interfering with the legislative branch. Rosenstein tells himself Congress has no “constitutional basis for oversight”. Threats are just another tool used by Rosenstein.

On May 1, Rosenstein said “there is actually not a constitutional basis for oversight.” We on the Judiciary Cmte disagree. From refusing to produce documents, to improperly redacting, to threatening our staff, it is clear that Rosenstein will use every tool to frustrate oversight — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 13, 2018

Rep. Gaetz said he heard first-hand that staff were “‘shaking’ in fear over threats.”

MUST-READ: “GOP pols slam Rosenstein, say staff ‘shaking’ in fear over ‘threats’” via @FoxNews https://t.co/nw9XGBWvSP — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 13, 2018

Rep. Meadows also addressed the issue with Laura Ingraham who put forward the excuse by the DoJ/FBI.

One point he made is it is wholly improper for the Executive Branch to demand the phone records, emails, and so on from the Legislative Branch. They “don’t have the right to do that,” he said.

The House committees are passing yet another resolution after the DoJ missed two more deadlines in less than a week.

@RepMarkMeadows and I are introducing a resolution that would give the DOJ seven days to turn over the documents that they owe Congress. We need to vote on this immediately. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 13, 2018