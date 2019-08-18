Set PC Aside! Is This Who You Want As Your Leadership? Be Honest

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are sharing cartoons many would say are anti-Semitic. Democrats won’t condemn this. We leave it to you to decide if these are the people who you want leading you.

Set all the political correctness aside, do you want them to lead you, be honest!

The Imam of Peace has called these two extremists out and says there is a plot underway, which we will put up later. We haven’t put it up because we can’t verify it.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, Now, @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib are promoting Carlos Latuff; a cartoonist who drew a terrorist raising the flag of Saddam Hussein’s Ba’athist government, while stepping on a murdered US soldier. A moderate Muslim wouldn’t do this. They’re both extremists. pic.twitter.com/zSPhphntWV — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) August 18, 2019

He says these women are involved in a Qatar scandal.

What did I tell you earlier!? The scandal is starting to unfold. America’s mainstream media is silent, but international media is not. Watch this subtitled video that explains @IlhanMN’s scandal. Then Retweet it and go read my pinned tweet and thread. pic.twitter.com/3oIPgYlkn4 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) August 18, 2019

These two women will NEVER condemn Hamas. In fact, they have ties to Hamas.

Rep. Omar,

How about once condemning Hamas like this Palestinian woman does.https://t.co/AtETYd1bR2 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 18, 2019

CBS LIES

Rashida Tlaib turned down the offer to visit her 90-year old grandmother after offering to not stir up trouble in a letter to the Israeli foreign ministry.

Ninety-year-old granny Muftia Tlaib, sitting in her garden in the village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa, was not impressed. “Trump tells me I should be happy Rashida is not coming,” she said. “May God ruin him.” But what did Rashida tell her? Did she tell her she is allowed to go? Or is granny just like her granddaughter? Rashida did say she became who she is thanks to granny.

Tlaib and Omar planned to meet with terror-tied groups in Israel and were funded by one that promotes neo-Nazi screed.

CBS is lying by omission and the Democrats in the House want to punish the Jewish ambassadors.

CBS News also fails to inform its readers that Tlaib was going to meet with groups that promote terrorism against Israel, including one that supports neo-Nazis https://t.co/Uh8E2QyAAU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 18, 2019