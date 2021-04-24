Seth Rich FBI docs” “given [redacted] it is conceivable…would want to pay for his death”









The FBI released 68 pages of documents of the murder of Democrat National Committee (DNC) worker Seth Rich. He was shot and killed near his home in D.C. in 2016.

We were told there was no FBI probe. Apparently, there was a review at least. The FBI also identified 576 pages that were relevant but only released 68.

Newly released files show top Department of Justice officials met in 2018 and discussed Rich’s murder. They reviewed Rich’s financial records and did not identify any unusual deposits or withdrawals.

None of the witnesses reported anything unusual.

One witness saw an individual walking away from the location where Rich was killed but thought Rich was merely drunk so did not alert authorities. They realized something bad had happened when they saw a bloodstain on the ground in the same place the following day, as well as police tape surrounding the scene.

A person whose name was redacted took Rich’s personal laptop to his house, according to one newly released document.

The FBI came into possession of Rich’s work laptop, the bureau previously revealed.

The FBI has no idea if the laptop was altered or any documents were removed.

On another page, it was said that “given [redacted] it is conceivable that an individual or group would want to pay for his death.”

The documents were released as part of a lawsuit. Another 1,063 pages are to be released in the next two weeks.

The documents were largely redacted but the information that did get through “shows that their whole narrative is falling apart,” attorney Ty Clevenger said. “It’s a step in the right direction.” He also said it doesn’t sound like a random street robbery.

Julian Assange had suggested he was the person who released the DNC documents.

