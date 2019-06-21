[Sexist] Jerry Nadler Calling Hope Hicks Ms. Lewandowski Has Meaning

Yesterday, we mentioned Rep. Nunes claim — heard second-hand — that the old, pervy congressmen were essentially asking Hope Hicks about her love life. He might have been referencing the fact that Jerrold Nadler called Hope Hicks, Ms. Lewandowski.

THE TRANSCRIPT

Three times, Nadler referred to Hicks as “Ms. Lewandowski.” The third time it happened, Hicks finally corrected him.

The first mistake came when Nadler was asking Hicks if she was asserting any type of privilege, executive or otherwise, in declining to answer a question.

The second time it happened, Nadler caught himself.

“Ms. Lewandowski—sorry—Ms. Hicks, read the next two sentences if you also have it,” Nadler said during the closed-door hearing.

The third time, Hicks had enough of being misidentified.

“Ms. Lewandowski, I think, in reading this—” Nadler began.

“My name is Ms. Hicks,” Hicks interrupted.

“I’m sorry, Ms. Hicks.” Nadler said. “I’m preoccupied.”

He is possibly thinking of the fraudulent, gossipy, anti-Trump book by Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury, in which the author claimed Hope Hicks was having an affair with Mr. Lewandowski, a married man with four children.

We have no idea if it’s true and we don’t give a hoot. The slam is likely deliberate and sexist on Nadler’s part but we are conjecturing here. To be fair, he was asking questions about Corey Lewandowski.

Nadler’s very smart and he knows what he is saying every moment. Although, he did zone out at a recent meeting. Maybe he is losing it.

We don’t think that is it. We think it was a deliberate, sexist slam. He is a nasty man.