Sexist, Racist Progressive Young Turks Rejected by Justice Dems

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur and co-founder David Koller have been forced to resign from Justice Democrats after their racist and sexist blog posts were uncovered. He has since apologized and said he doesn’t mean it now though his comments on his show could prove otherwise.

The far-left Progressive Uygur claims he wrote them as a conservative but he has degraded women on his Progressive show. The old Uygur is still there and conservatives don’t approve of his sexist and racist views.

Uygur in his early blogger days said women are genetically flawed because they don’t want to have sex often enough. He and his pal Koller wrote many sexist and racist comments.

In an entry from 2000, Uygur complained about not having enough sex while living in Miami: “It seems like there is a sea of tits here, and I am drinking in tiny droplets. I want to dive into the whole god damn ocean,” he wrote. “Obviously, the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get along peaceably and fruitfully.”

In another entry, “Rules of Dating,” Uygur described how fast physical intimacy should progress.

“Women, ignore these at your peril,” he wrote. “Rule 1: There must be some serious making out by the third date. If I haven’t felt your tits by then, things are not about to last much longer. In fact, if you don’t get back on track by the fourth date, you’re done.”

He added: “Rule 2: There must be orgasm by the fifth date.”

In a July 21, 2001, post about lawyers for 34 Native American tribes filing a lawsuit against tobacco companies for deliberately targeting Indian teens, Uygur wrote that “these Redskins show up everywhere there’s a buck to be made these days (by the way, I actually think Redskin is a rare ethnic term that actually is offensive, I’m only using it now because they’ve made me angry).”

“Now, you’re going to try to convince me that these Indian kids would not have smoked if it weren’t for the big bad tobacco corporations. Bullshit. They saw the peace pipe buried up your ass long before they ever saw a cigarette ad,” he wrote.

In a post about a road trip he had went on with Uygur, published on the Young Turk website, former Democratic congressional candidate and co-founder of the Young Turks Dave Koller wrote that in Memphis “the main post office is in the black part of town, and this was one motherfucking cool part of town. I mean these negros were the real deal. I’m not saying the town was a horrible ghetto. It was, but we’ve all seen worse. I mean these po’ black people just hanging out in the heat – this you don’t see quite like this in the northeast.”

He also wrote that later the same day, “we went to the Civil Rights Museum, which was made in the motel where MLK was assassinated. As soon as we got out of the car I launched a bottle rocket in the parking lot. “

The Justice Democrats told them to resign. Hahahaha.

We are deeply disturbed by recent news regarding @cenkuygur & David Koller. Their language and conduct is horrifying and does not reflect our values at Justice Democrats. We would be hypocrites to not act immediately and ask for their resignation. Here is our official statement: pic.twitter.com/WYqawLtuGo — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) December 22, 2017

Go to 2:36 on the video below from 2010 which was downloaded by another Progressive. The video was shot when he was a Progressive, not a conservative. [He was never a conservative no matter what he says.] He’s an opportunist who says in this video that he believes rape of a man by a woman who drugs him is okay.