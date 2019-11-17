Shakedown Sharpton Takes a Salary of $1 Million From His Charity in 2018

Al Sharpton accepted $1 million in salary from his CHARITY last year. Sharpton explained that he deserved the money and that taking only $1 million was generous on his part. Yes, really!

Last year, Sharpton’s National Action Network paid him $1,046,948, according to tax filings reviewed by the New York Post.

“Sharpton got a $324,000 salary — 32% higher than his 2017 pay — in addition to a $159,596 bonus and $563,352 in ‘other compensation,’” the Post reported.

The network said in a statement to the Post that the extra money was due to Sharpton since he was “underpaid and received no bonus.”

“NAN said it hired an executive compensation firm that determined the good reverend was owed $1.252 million — but he was generously willing to take $500,000 less,” the Post added.

“Fifteen years, you are talking about since 2004 when I came back after running for president,” he said. “For anybody else it would be laughable. It’s a six-day-a-week job and several hours a day, and when [the compensation firm] compared it to other companies, other non profits, that’s the salary that they would get.”

He sold his life story to NAN last year for a half-million dollars. NAN allegedly made a profit, however. Sharpton also gave himself a nearly-half million dollar bonus in 2017. He’s about money.

Sharpton’s hefty expenses, in addition to salary, include first-class air travel, luxury hotels, and a chauffeured car. Those are all covered by the National Action Network and look like benefits to many of us. The organization also rents his midtown Manhattan office.

Let’s not forget he is a shakedown artist. Stores, banks, other enterprises pay him or his charity big bucks directly or indirectly to keep him off their back. They pay for his silence.

The New York Times reported in November 2017 that records show he owed “more than $4.5 million in current state and federal tax liens against him and his for-profit businesses”.

We don’t know if he paid it or who paid it.

Sharpton operates like the mob and he’s been getting away with it for years.