Shameful Donna Credits Obama with Trump’s Success in Manufacturing!

Donna Brazile, the lying cheating Democrat talking point was on Hannity’s show last night. The disgraced analyst is now a Fox commentator. She told the Fox audience that Barack Obama, the guy with the anemic economy, was responsible for manufacturing jobs coming back under Donald Trump.

Before that, she said Adam Schiff [a lying leaker] is a “very decent, honorable man,” and a “great guy.” It figures she would like him.

Laura responded to the comment about the manufacturing jobs.

My new colleague @donnabrazile just credited Obama for @realDonaldTrump’s mfging jobs boom. But Obama said those jobs weren’t coming back. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 20, 2019

Here’s Brazile. Warning, it’s painful:

And here’s the Obama tape:

Role the tape and here’s the proof. Obama said the jobs weren’t coming back. Well President Trump waived a magical wane and they came back. pic.twitter.com/szuVaHPUaH — robjh1: The Conservative Black Cowboy (@robjh1) March 21, 2019

The economy is due to Trump’s efforts on taxes and regulations. But it all started the Wednesday after the election when Trump won and Obama became a lame duck.

Just look at what the President did today alone.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RECOGNIZES ISRAEL’S SOVEREIGNTY OVER THE GOLAN HEIGHTS

The President recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights today. No other President had the guts to do that. It’s also a gift to Netanyahu whose election is coming up in weeks.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

Netanyahu responded:

At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump! @realDonaldTrump — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 21, 2019

COLLEGE FREE SPEECH EXECUTIVE ORDER

President Trump signed the executive order promoting free speech on college campuses. It’s hard to believe it is even necessary, but this is the leftist-controlled United States.

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to promote free speech on college campuses by threatening colleges with the loss of federal research funding if they do not protect those rights.

“We’re here to take historic action to defend American students and American values,” Trump said, surrounded by conservative student activists at the signing ceremony. “They’ve been under siege.”

“Under the guise of speech codes, safe spaces and trigger warnings, these universities have tried to restrict free thought, impose total conformity and shut down the voices of great young Americans like those here today,” he said.

A senior administration official said the order directs 12 grant-making agencies to use their authority in coordination with the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to ensure institutions that receive federal research or education grants promote free speech and free inquiry. White House officials say it will apply to more than $35 billion in grants.

OH, AND HE DEFEATED ISIS

Trump is also responsible for the complete defeat of the ISIS caliphate. The last stronghold was captured yesterday.

This map shows the caliphate under Obama — it just kept growing due to his incompetence. Now it is zero.

FIGHTING BACK

Politico reports that the White House on Thursday rejected congressional Democrats’ demands for documents relating to President Donald Trump’s private discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin — escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Congress over a crucial piece of Democrats’ oversight ambitions.

Most of the people who were called to provide documents also ignored the request and let the deadline go by.

It’s nice to see Republicans finally giving Democrats that dose of their own medicine.