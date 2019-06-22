Shameful Exploitation of a 9-Year-Old Drag Queen [Video]

According to ABC News, a 9-year-old drag queen is “sending a message of love and inclusiveness” during Pride month. Keegan, a little boy, performs in drag as Kween KeeKee.

A third-grade teacher asked her class what they wanted to be when they grow up, and Keegan wrote in his memory book: “gender creative.”

I wonder what exploitive lunatics taught him that.

Keegan said he can be himself when he’s wearing a dress. He also has a message for anyone who might struggle with their identity.

“I want the world to know that you can be special, and you can be who you want to be,” Keegan said. “You can be a vegetarian, you can even be a veterinarian. You can be LGBTQ. You can be a drag queen, drag king.”

It doesn’t sound quite that normal when you hear it on the clip.

Keegan usually goes by the pronouns “he,” “him” and “his.” His family says Keegan has acceptance and support at a school in their conservative, Christian town outside Austin.

These people don’t need acceptance, they need serious therapy. He’s a little child and should be out playing baseball or dancing in a non-exploitive setting.

Look at the audience cheering this on: