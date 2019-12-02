Shameless Lisa Page plays the victim because Trump insulted her

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page — top FBI agent Peter Strzok’s paramour — was angered by the President mockingly re-enacting their pillow talk at a rally in which he used one of the phrases they employed to describe him — “son of a bitch.”

She really doesn’t like his sense of humor, and that is the reason she claims she is coming out now. The timing is interesting since it’s as the impeachment hearings begin and the President is at NATO trying to accomplish things for America.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Page said he was imitating a fake orgasm.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said.

That’s a stretch. He was imitating a breathless exchange, not an orgasm, but she wanted to go with the worst-case scenario.

Watch and you decide:

She really is audacious. After making vile comments about the President and doing her best to hurt him, she’s the victim?

Both Strzok and Page had significant sway over the Mueller hoax-probe of Russian collusion that never was.

Among the exchanges between the lovers was the infamous text about an “insurance policy” in case Trump was elected. There certainly seemed to be one — the endless resistance.

WHINING VICTIMHOOD

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,” she told The Daily Beast. “It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

With the Justice Department inspector general report on FISA abuses to be released next week, there are multiple reports that Page will be exonerated of claims of biased or unprofessional actions.

That leaves Page free to be a victim, once again hurting the President.

“While it would be nice to have the IG confirm publicly that my personal opinions had absolutely no bearing on the course of the Russia investigations, I don’t kid myself that the fact will matter very much for a lot of people,” she said. “The president has a very loud megaphone.”

Daily Beast contributor Molly Jong-Fast, a rabid Trump hater, described Page as “slightly crumbly around the edges the way the president’s other victims are.”

Page was punched in the gut, apparently. Hmmm…so was the President and half the country.

“It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again,” she said in the interview. “The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

She’s Afraid

And it’s not just the president she fears, as Page talked about walking the other way if she encounters “somebody wearing Trump gear or a MAGA hat.”

Good grief. Anyway, how many does she come upon in D.C. and her liberal town?

Her texts were mostly out of context, she said, but whatever the contest, she said what she said.

Mrs. Page also claimed she followed the rules and did nothing wrong.

“I don’t engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all. But having an opinion and sharing that opinion publicly or privately with another person is squarely within the permissible bounds of the Hatch Act,” she said. “It’s in the regs. Yeah, it says it plainly. I’m thinking, I know I’m a federal employee, but I retain my First Amendment rights. So I’m really not all that worried about it.”

If Strzok was still Page’s lover, he’d surely feel threatened by Jong-Fast, who called her “just another public servant like Fiona Hill or Marie Yovanovitch,” in a puff piece attempting to make her look good.

Jong-Fast also wrote of Page, “[W]hat really upset her, what still devastates her, was not the end of her extremely promising career at the FBI, but instead what Trump has done to the FBI itself.”

Now, that’s funny.

DON BONGINO RESPONDS

Don Bongino wants to know if she’s serious. Very informative clip.