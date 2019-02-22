Sharpton & Kamala run from reporters asking Smollett Questions

When Jussie Smollett came up with his sketchy, heavily red-flagged hate crime story, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris came right out to say it was a modern day lynching. It was at the same time they were desperate to pass their lynching act.

Harris said he was “one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.”

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

When the reports came out pointing to the absurdity of his story, she stammered away, saying she was “sad, frustrated, and disappointed.” Basically, she was non-committal.

Now she’s running away from all questions.

WATCH: Kamala Harris runs away from questions about Jussie Smollett while holding hands with Al Sharpton… I guess it’s easier to divide a country by declaring something a ‘modern day lynching’ then it is to apologize and try to bring us together… pic.twitter.com/OmfqomyQHc — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 21, 2019

It’s interesting that Sharpton is the king of hoaxes.

Both Booker and Harris say they’re waiting for more facts to come out. They didn’t wait for any facts when they launched their assault on the Maga attackers, who didn’t even exist. Now they are waiting for some mysterious facts.

DID HARRIS SUGGEST THE IDEA TO SMOLLETT?

Smollett is very political and has ties to Maxine Waters and the Obamas, as well as Kamala Harris. There are photos of him posing with them.

Jussie’s sister Jurnee Smollett-Bell is on the board of the Children’s Defense Fund and they have given at least one award to Kamala Harris. Harris and Smollett have campaigned together.

That brings me back to Tariq Nasheed, the black film producer, who thinks Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are behind it somehow.

Tariq makes an interesting case, claiming they knew each other well and she used the attack to pass the lynching bill. Tariq said that at the last minute Booker and Harris added an amendment that gave white LGBTs similar rights to blacks as a victim class. The white LGBTs are big donors to the two hacks.

Booker and Harris are opportunists and they might have just jumped on it only because they saw its potential. I’m not big on conspiracy theories, but who knows.