Shawn Ryan Interviewed Brian Harpole About Saving Charlie Kirk’s Life

Charlie Kirk’s security guards tried to save his life, giving him first aid. However, the head of his security, a former police officer, Brian Harpole, said the “wounds were incompatible with life”.

The Efforts Made

Candace Owens, who wasn’t at the event, claimed no one gave him first aid.

The head of Charlie Kirk’s security explains in this clip the aid he had given, and how they raced, sometimes up to 100 mph, to the hospital with the dying Charlie Kirk. Harpole mentions the blood everywhere.

This next clip is of a message exchanged between Charlie Kirk’s head of security and the UVU chief of police regarding the rooftop. If you watch the clip, the head of security says more about it.

In this clip, he explained the reported hand signals: there were none.

In this clip, Brian Harpole explains that he has no ties to Israel. They are Americans.

” DO ANY OF YOUR GUYS HAVE ANY TIES TO ANY FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES MORE SPECIFICALLY MOSSAD?” – Shawn

Yesterday, Candace Owens said she had another bombshell, claiming Egyptian planes were following Erika Kirk around. This is a good rundown from AG Hamilton.

She claims these secret Egyptian military planes (which she also suggests might be secretly Israeli??) have been following Erika Kirk (not Charlie) around for years! What’s her proof? That these secret military planes were supposedly in the same place as Erika Kirk 73 times over several years. She claims it’s almost impossible to be a coincidence and proof they were tracking her (why???). This is fully reliant on the ignorance of the audience.

Because an informed person might check and realize her evidence is that the planes were in the same state (not even the same city) within 3 days of Erika (not even the same day).

It requires you not to realize that private planes often use the same routes and hubs. So, for example, the planes clearly had designated stops in Wichita, Kansas, and Wilmington, Delaware (which represents a large % of the overlap), so every time Erika Kirk went to Kansas or Delaware, there was likely an overlap.

In fact, the plane routes (which are publicly available) show the same routes over and over and are completely unrelated to where Erika Kirk was at the time.

So again, she doesn’t actually present any proof that these planes were at all associated with Kirk or up to anything nefarious, just coincidences that she exaggerates into claims of a conspiracy to draw dots.

P.S. Her original conspiracy with these planes was that they left Utah right after his assassination, so they must be involved until someone noted she had the wrong time zone, and they left hours earlier. A mistake she now plays off as unimportant while accusing anyone who noticed it of being part of the conspiracy.

The 12 Israeli cell phones:

She’s literally done this same thing almost every day for 2 months. Just like where she claimed she had a bombshell discovery that there were 12 Israeli cell phones near UVU on the day Charlie was shot. She presents this as a significant and valuable piece of evidence to suggest a conspiracy, but didn’t present any actual evidence that the cell phones were connected to his death.

Again, relying on her audience not to understand that there are 1600 international students at UVU. It is very likely that at least a dozen of them are Israeli. Israelis also really liked Charlie Kirk, so they were more likely to attend one of his events. Once you know basic facts, the conspiracy falls apart. But she doesn’t actually need any of the conspiracies to stick because she just jumps to a new one each day without any need to correct previous errors/lies.

I noticed the same thing that AG Hamilton noticed. Candace’s amateur investigations fall flat every time. I always liked Candace and stuck up for her for years, but I think she’s going down the wrong roads trying to become a sleuth with no evidence.

Candace was on the left once and had a cyberbully website called Social Autopsy. Kickstarter got it shut down, and then she became conservative. Candace had a storied rise, but this new Candace doesn’t use evidence.