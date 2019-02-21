She Hates America, But Serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar has attended a travel delegation to a South American country sponsored by a radical anti-American and anti-Israel organization called Witness for Peace, according to Fox news.

The group supports our foreign enemies and calls for the return of Guantanamo Naval Base to Cuba.

The anti-Semitic congresswoman recently stood up for Venezuelan Democratic Socialist Nicolas Maduro, a dictator who is starving his own people and won’t accept humanitarian aid.

She recently grilled an American hero Elliott Abrams in a disgraceful manner. He is the special envoy to Venezuela and is trying to free the people.

ANTI-AMERICAN

The Witness for Peace formed during the Reagan administration and opposed his efforts to halt the spread of communism in South America. That is the same anti-American, anti-Democracy philosophy New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bernie Sanders embraced in that time period.

After the trip with the group, she began opposing U.S. military aid to Honduras and publicly called for the suspension of the funding. Omar serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is a danger to this country. She is the enemy within. The leaders of Witness for Peace have supported the socialist regimes of Cuba and Venezuela and come out against the Jewish state, the Washington Free Beacon first revealed. The group openly calls for the return of the “illegally occupied Guantanamo Naval Base to the Cuban people! And they have organized travel delegations to Cuba, while calling Trump’s tougher policy towards the country as “the old unjust, counterproductive Cold War posture of past decades.” After traveling to Honduras as part of the Witness for Peace delegation, I’ve returned home with a heavy heart and deep concern for the electoral process and human rights crisis the people of Honduras are enduring. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 30, 2017