The [fake] “journalists” at The New York Times and other [left-wing] outlets applauded former Fox News host Shepard Smith during an anti-authoritarian leader speech at a dinner, the NY Times reported.

“Intimidation and vilification of the press is now a global phenomenon. We don’t have to look far for evidence of that,” Smith said as he spoke at the Committee to Protect Journalists’ annual fund-raising dinner, according to the New York Times.

That is true but not the way Shepherd Smith means it. Barack Obama and the Democrats are the ones who tried to silence honest journalism and reporters.

Obama wanted to control the flow of information and that was clear in the case of James Risen; Politico and the NY Times admitted they were manipulated by President Obama; Obama refused to honor FOIA requests; James Rosen and his family were spied on by Obama; Obama spied on the AP and bullied and threatened them, and that’s according to leftists.

I don’t know if you can call it propaganda if Smith believes what he says, but how can he? He obviously thinks Trump is the propagandist. However, to put the USA in the same category as say, Turkey, is a lie.

CHRIS WALLACE AND PROPAGANDA

Chris Wallace is a terrible reporter and pretends he’s a serious reporter. He pretends he’s unbiased and raves on about gossip as if it were factual. He doesn’t see any of the evidence on the right, as he says in the clip below, because Republicans aren’t allowed to present any. There is plenty of evidence but he won’t acknowledge it. At least Shep didn’t pretend he was a serious journalist.

During Thursday’s coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry “Fox News Sunday” anti-Trump host, Chris Wallace lied and said all the witnesses declared “that there was a quid pro quo.”

Wallace said, “They were very careful in what they said. I was particularly struck when Fiona Hill was asked about the July 25th phone call. She didn’t even want to talk about it. This, of course, is the call the president released, it’s been declassified. But she said I wasn’t there for it. There are questions of executive privilege, and she was very, very careful in what she said. The point being that neither of them seems to come with any particular animus or any kind of political point of view.”

Oh sure, right, she’s good friends with Christopher Steele and she’s not unbiased???

He went on, “What becomes clear in all of this is that everybody seemed to be working off the same set of facts, and the set of facts was that Rudy Giuliani was working on behalf of the president. That Sondland was working on behalf of the president, that he was the direct conduit to the president, the kind of person who could get the president on a phone call on his cell phone in a patio of a restaurant in Ukraine. Chris Wallace believes Trump is in the wrong but he’s lying when he says all the witnesses said it was ‘quid pro quo.’ Here he is again, pretending to be a neutral journalist, but we’re on to him.

