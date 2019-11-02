Sheriff releases illegal alien criminal — a child molester — despite detainer

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) re-arrested illegal alien child molester Salvadoran national Marvin Ramirez Torres Wednesday afternoon in Asheville, North Carolina. This was one day after the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office refused to honor an ICE detainer. Instead, they released Torres from local criminal custody following his conviction for indecent liberties against a child. The child was only eleven years old.

He was free to harm others. Fortunately, ICE caught up with him quickly. It doesn’t always work out.

ACTING ICE DIRECTOR RESPONDS

“This is yet another example of a clear public safety threat being released into North Carolina communities rather than into ICE custody due to local sheriff policies on ICE non-cooperation,” said Acting ICE Director Matt Albence.

“Continued decisions to refuse cooperation with ICE serve as an open invitation to aliens who commit criminal offenses that these counties are a safe haven for persons seeking to evade federal authorities, and residents of Buncombe County are less safe due to these misguided sanctuary policies.”

“It is my sincere desire to work with local partners to whatever extent they are willing to work with this agency in what should be our shared goal to ensure community safety,” said ICE Atlanta Interim Field Office Director John Tsoukaris.

“Elected law enforcement officials who chose to ignore the ICE detainer, and the ICE warrant of arrest that accompanied the detainer, are placing politics above public safety and failing their most basic duty to protect their communities. Uncooperative jurisdictions such as Buncombe County should be on notice that as long as criminal offenders are being released, they should get used to seeing a lot more ICE at-large enforcement activity in their communities.”

ICE had a detainer on him since his arrest in April 2017. ICE presented Buncombe with an administrative arrest warrant as well.

US ATTORNEY BLASTS THE SHERIFF’S POLICIES

At a Wednesday press conference about the release, Andrew Murray, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, blasted the “sheriff’s dangerous policy of releasing illegal aliens that have been charged with criminal offenses, and even those that have been convicted of serious criminal offenses, back to the streets of our community.”

“It is important to note that they are committing crimes unrelated to their immigration status,” Murray added. “By removing these criminals from our streets, we are preventing them from victimizing other men, women, and children.”

LIES AND RELEASES

The sheriff falsely claimed he needed a “judicial warrant.”

Torres was convicted of felony indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina Superior Court on October 29, 2019.

He was sentenced to time served and released by the sheriff. Meanwhile, he doesn’t belong in the country.

This is one in a long line of detainers (500 of them) that were ignored in this one sanctuary county.

These convictions of released illegal alien criminals include offenses for assaults, burglary, sex offenses, DUI, and homicide. All of these unlawfully present foreign nationals were sought by ICE, and yet instead were released onto the streets of North Carolina by local authorities.

These are people who, while in the country, affect our politics and our culture. If we get enough of them, we will simply be another third world hellhole.

Why do Democrats want these sanctuaries for criminal foreign nationals? Why aren’t Republicans screaming from the rafters?