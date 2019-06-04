Sheriff who hid during Parkland murders was fired & arrested Tuesday

Scot Peterson, the Broward County Sheriff who hid outside Marjory Stoneman High School while student Nicolas Cruz murdered 17 people, was fired and arrested Tuesday.

The charges included child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury, eleven charges in all, over as his “lack of response” to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

“We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement announcing Peterson’s termination. “I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

Student Brian Entin described what happened that terrible day.

“He was pointing his gun at nothing.” Student says he watched as @browardsheriff school resource officer Scot Peterson hid behind a staircase during the Stoneman Douglas shooting. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/IWRQorRrcL — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 23, 2018

Activist student Kyle Kashuv issued a statement on Twitter.

Finally some justice has been served. The coward school resource ”officer” who let my peers die has been arrested. Scot Peterson stood outside the building and allowed 17 people to be MURDERED when he knew it was his job to protect us. Finally. pic.twitter.com/I4JZvcVbAS — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 4, 2019

Hunter Pollack, whose sister was murdered in the Parkland massacre also tweeted a response.

Former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson has been arrested on felony charges. He cowered in Parkland while my sister died defenseless and lied about his failure to confront the shooter. I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) June 4, 2019

Left-wing anti-Second Amendment graduate of Parkland David Hogg has not responded except to tweet against guns.

Parkland father Fred Guttenberg tweeted and another Parkland student Cameron Kasky retweeted it.

I have no comment except to say rot in hell Scott Petersen. You could have saved some of the 17. You could have saved my daughter. You did not and then you lied about it and you deserve the misery coming your way.https://t.co/FIxpOHDEVA — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 4, 2019

Peterson doesn’t have supporters.