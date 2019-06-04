Sheriff who hid during Parkland murders was fired & arrested Tuesday

S.Noble
Scot Peterson, the Broward County Sheriff who hid outside Marjory Stoneman High School while student Nicolas Cruz murdered 17 people, was fired and arrested Tuesday.

The charges included child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury, eleven charges in all, over as his “lack of response” to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

“We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement announcing Peterson’s termination. “I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

Student Brian Entin described what happened that terrible day.

Activist student Kyle Kashuv issued a statement on Twitter.

Hunter Pollack, whose sister was murdered in the Parkland massacre also tweeted a response.

Left-wing anti-Second Amendment graduate of Parkland David Hogg has not responded except to tweet against guns.

Parkland father Fred Guttenberg tweeted and another Parkland student Cameron Kasky retweeted it.

Peterson doesn’t have supporters.

