Sheriff Who Joked About Killing Gun Owners Gets Trounced in the Primary

Sheriff’s candidate R. Daryl Fisher said he’d be happy to shoot gun owners and he has paid the price at the polls — he lost.

The sheriff had a plan to take a lot of guns from the people of Buncombe County and if they didn’t hand them over, he had a fix for that. He suggested that he would kill them and take the guns from their “cold, dead hands.”

“You’ve heard people say: ‘You’ll have to pry my gun from my cold, dead hands,’” Fisher said in a speech as he campaigned for Buncombe County Sheriff. “Okay,” was his response.

He did apologize but it was rather too late.

The county is 60% Democrat and this primary is really the election. Bearing Arms had the story:

Buncombe Co. Sheriff (D) 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Quentin Miller (D) 13,168 54% Randy Smart (D) 5,828 24% R Daryl Fisher (D) 3,335 14% Chris Winslow (D) 1,305 5% Rondell Lance (D) 780 3%

Too may people still thought Fisher was on the right track — more than 3,000 of them as Bearing Arms reported. On the other hand, it’s a pleasant surprise that all these Democrats don’t think killing gun owners is all that funny coming from law enforcement.

