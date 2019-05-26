Shocker! CNN ‘openly despises pro-Trump Republicans’

Conservatives don’t last very long at CNN, they either tweet or say something someone doesn’t like or something in their past blows them out of the network. Most get “squeezed out involuntarily,” former Georgia Congressman Jack Kingston told Mediaite of his CNN contributorship.

“It was clear to me in the end that the Republicans they prefer are anti-Trump Republicans,” Mediaite reported.

Shock! I’m shocked, I tell you!

They really like John Kasich, the globalist Republican who hates Trump. Stephen Moore made mention of that.

Bryan Lanza, who served as deputy communications director for Trump’s presidential campaign, left CNN. He said, “CNN’s only identity is being anti-Trump; not conservative vs. liberal.” It’s the network Trump haters tune in to for validation of their hatred.

CNN NOW OPENLY DESPISES PRO-TRUMP REPUBLICANS

Buck Sexton, a former CIA intelligence officer who later worked as a CNN contributor from 2014 til at least 2018, added that CNN now openly despises pro-Trump Republicans.

“CNN used to pretend it accepted right-wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump,” he said to Mediaite.

“Today the entire enterprise clings to a fundamental dishonesty: that it has no political agenda. Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda. And in this regard, some of CNN’s ‘hard news’ anchors are the biggest journalistic frauds of all.”

As for the so-called conservatives still at the network, none of them will fight for Trump and, as Sexton says, when “90% of the GOP supports the president, this isn’t an oversight, it’s a propaganda maneuver.”