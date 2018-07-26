Shocker? Valerie Jarrett Welcomes Socialists Into the Democrat Party

“We have a big tent, and I think there is room for a lot of voices in our party,” Valerie Jarrett said. The former senior advisor and close confidant to the last president Barack Obama, welcomes Democratic Socialists [they have a more statist platform than Communist Party USA] to the Democratic Party.

She made her comments to the harpies of ABC’s ‘The View’ on Wednesday.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked Jarrett if she thinks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the future of the Democratic Party.

Cortez defeated the powerful incumbent Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the primary.

THE DIVERSITY EXCUSE

“I think the future is the diversity of our country, and that’s why I’m encouraging everybody to vote,” Jarrett said. “I don’t think that there is just one face to the Democratic Party. There is obviously not just one face to the Republican Party, and so my emphasis is, Meghan, how can we get more people civically engaged?”

Jarrett is embracing statism and a loss of our freedom under the guise of diversity. She is calling for a takeover by an ideology that is subversive at its core.

McCain continued to press Jarrett, saying, “at a certain point the Democrats are going to have to choose if they’re Democrats or socialist democrats.” McCain asked which option Jarrett would prefer.

“We have a big tent, and I think there is room for a lot of voices in our party, and that’s how President Obama was elected not once, but twice, because he built that big tent,” Jarrett said. “We don’t have to agree on every issue to be a part of a broader progressive agenda, and so that’s what I support, and I think that has a lot of voices and perspectives.”

Sadly, she was cheered and applauded.

Jarret has familial ties to Communists.

THE DEMOCRATS ARE NOW THE FRINGE