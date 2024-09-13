Shocking Data! Violent Crime Is Up 55% Under Biden-Harris

The Sentinel compiled a list of 22 of Kamala’s lies, but that wasn’t all-inclusive. One of her lies concerned crime. She claimed crime was down. It’s not. The funny thing is that when you open the borders and don’t vet people and create sanctuaries for criminals, the criminals will come.

New crime data released by the DOJ shows Kamala was incorrect during the debate when she claimed crime had gone down under Biden-Harris. The FBI data she referenced omitted major cities. Biden-Harris decided they didn’t have to report their crime stats, so NY, LA, Chicago, and other similar cities did not.

New data was just released, and it shows that total violent crime is up 55%.

Trump wrote in response last night.

“MASSIVE NEWS! The Department of Justice just released brand new Crime Data showing I was absolutely and completely right in the Debate. In fact, the Data is even worse than we could have ever imagined.

Compared to 2020, Violent Crime is up nearly 40 percent, Rape is up 42 percent, Aggravated Assaults are up 55 percent, Violent Crime with a weapon is up 56 percent, Violent Attacks on strangers are up 61 percent, Car Theft is up 42 percent, and the most serious forms of Violent Crime are up 55 percent.

Our Cities are UNDER SIEGE. And this does not include the Migrant Crime and Migrant Rape spree that has overtaken our Cities in recent months. Kamala Crime is destroying America, and gangs are taking over!”

Harris also intends to take our guns so we can’t protect ourselves as Democrats make our country more dangerous. She lied about that during the debate.

Kamala promises to confiscate firearms the first 100 days of her term through executive action. This is communism. When will the people wake up and see her for what she is: a tyrant! pic.twitter.com/RHTx216b15 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 30, 2024

This is a very good remix:

A brilliant remix of Kamala’s debate lies. pic.twitter.com/Cm3CG7Djxj — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 12, 2024

The next cllip is the real Kamala when she isn’t scripted and rehearsed. She expends a lot of words to say nothing. Kamala is a superficial, silly woman who will make a great figurehead with far-left progressives directing her. She either doesn’t have a core or is a far-left progressive. Either way, she’s a disaster.

She can’t name a reason why people in Pennsylvania should vote for her.

WORD SALAD ALERT “I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard.” pic.twitter.com/yjoWSqTljC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024