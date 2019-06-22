Texas gained almost nine Hispanic residents for every additional white resident last year. Hispanics will soon replace whites as the dominant race. Hispanics are expected to become the largest population group in Texas as soon as 2022.

Most people will be shocked by these sudden changes.

New population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed the Hispanic population climbed to nearly 11.4 million. That amounts to an annual gain of 214,736 through July 2018 and an increase of 1.9 million since 2010.

The white population, meanwhile, grew by just 24,075 last year. Texas still has a larger white population — up to 11.9 million last year — but it has only grown by roughly 484,000 since 2010. The 47% of Hispanics in Texas live in the state’s five largest counties, with Harris County (Houston area) leading the list at 2 million Hispanic residents.

Tarrant County (Fort Worth area) has seen a 26% growth of Hispanic residents since 2010, now at 609,236, up from 482,977 in 2010.

The Hispanic population has gown the most but the Asian population is growing the fastest. The black population has remained stagnant. Maybe that’s because Democrats have convinced them that killing their unborn is a stellar idea.

WILL TEXAS TURN BLUE?

As Texas grows more diverse, a UT poll shows Texans are becoming politically divided. The population changes are moving the state into the blue column much as it did in California. However, some Republicans are working to change the image of the party.

Let’s face it, many Hispanics are conservative and shouldn’t be voting for far-left domination. Democrats want them on their urban plantations so they can dominate them as they have blacks.

Politico reports that the Republican party’s platform includes a plank welcoming guest workers. Its officials and candidates use rhetoric that’s respectful to Latinos.

They were the first to include a guest worker in its platform and it’s huge among Hispanics.

Operatives regularly meet with Hispanic groups, appear on Spanish-language television, and bring the party’s pro-immigrant message to minority neighborhoods.

Hispanics have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, but Republicans are concentrating on Texas as a model for bringing Hispanics into the fold.

“The bottom line is, the Republican Party of Texas was the first to include the guest worker program in its platform,” Joshua Treviño, an influential Texas conservative, told POLITICO. “It’s a huge deal, it’s an enormous deal…to support a guest worker program is to affirm several things that need affirming, the most important of which is, conservative Republicans don’t mind Hispanics in their communities and as their neighbors. That’s the problem with the entire immigration debate.”

It can’t be enforcement-only legislation, Texas Republican officials believe, conservative Republicans have to show they are fine living among Hispanics.