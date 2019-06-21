Shocking Info from Gov Abbott & Raids Are Planned in Ten Major Cities

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas is sending 1,000 National Guard troops to the Texas border in addition to the 500 public safety officers they’ve already sent. He has a great reason. In only three weeks, on his border alone, border patrol caught 45,000 people from all over the world. They hail from 52 countries to be perfectly accurate.

How long do you think the United States can withstand this and pay for all these dependents who mostly don’t give a hoot about our values? They likely don’t even know what our values are.

Congress is an absolute disgrace. The traitors in Congress should be put on trial. This is an invasion and they won’t do a thing to stop it.

Our country will be destroyed if something isn’t done about the open borders.

I just deployed 1,000 National Guard Troops to the border. This is needed because more than 45,000 people were apprehended crossing our border illegally in the last 3 weeks. They come from 52 different countries. Congress must do its job and fund border security. pic.twitter.com/gIsfOmQKoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 21, 2019

2,000 TO BE SENT HOME SUNDAY

Be prepared for hysteria when the mass deportation of 2,000 illegal families with DEPORTATION ORDERS are rounded up and sent home, beginning Sunday.

They do not belong here and they were ordered to leave by judges.

WaPo reported there will be predawn raids in 10 major U.S. cities. Acting DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan wants a narrower targeted operation. He’s worried about arresting migrants [illegal aliens] in their homes and work sites, risking the separation of children where the children are at day care.

Let’s consider the fact that they have been ordered out and their not listening. It is on them.

We are getting more than 100,000 a month that we know about and 2,000 is nothing.

Trump seems intent on going forward with the operation and has tweeted about it.

WaPo says the White House has been in direct communication with acting ICE director Mark Morgan and other ICE officials, circumventing McAleenan, three officials said. That may or may not be true — it is WaPo after all.

OVERWHELMING TEXAS

As far as Texas, or any border state, a lot get away. There are more than a 100,000 a month coming in that we know about. In fact, just this year, 100,000 they apprehended went missing in the interior.

I reminded Congress today that although we are overwhelmed with the humanitarian and border security crisis, our border security mission still remains. Unfortunately, we’ve observed 100k+ people who have successfully evaded apprehension. I fear there are more that we are missing. pic.twitter.com/VcYe4nVt3y — USBPChief (@USBPChief) June 20, 2019

Border Patrol KNOWS what it takes to secure the border. We cannot do this effectively with up to 60% of manpower dedicated to the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by weak legal framework. If Congress continues to ignore the needed changes in law, the crisis will continue. pic.twitter.com/8kJDZN9RFJ — USBPChief (@USBPChief) June 21, 2019

The current situation is unsustainable for @CBP operations. Our officers and agents need additional resources and authorities to confront this crisis and to ensure that our humanitarian obligations to the families and children encountered at the border are fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/lwvBSo4shg — Acting Comm. John Sanders (@CBPSanders) June 5, 2019

1,036 individuals were apprehended by El Paso Sector Border Patrol as part of a large group yesterday morning. This is the largest group ever encountered illegally crossing the border. All the individuals were from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. https://t.co/bAIYh4XRFf pic.twitter.com/HybMuBvcTj — CBP (@CBP) May 30, 2019