SHOCKING Montages of US Media Blaming the Right for NZ

The media and the leftist politicians jumped to place blame on their political enemies for the New Zealand tragedy, exploiting other peoples’ unfathomable losses. Unfortunately, a lot of the hate in the U.S. germinates in the media. They hate, promote hate, encourage hate, and give it plenty of air time without ever taking responsibility.

“The language he uses in his manifesto is all about invaders. It’s also the language President Trump used in a campaign ad before the midterm election,” said a hate mongering John Berman on CNN. He was only one of many to spread hate.

The media and the hard left politicians will not stop attacking the right with unfounded and cruel allegations. Sure, they hate Trump, but, more than that, they hate traditional Americans.

What will they do when Trump has left the stage? They will continue to do the same thing, distracting Americans from their socialist revolution with another boogeyman.

We will not unite and work together on our problems and the core issues with a corrupt media. Blame is now placed everywhere but where it belongs.

The haters just casually dehumanize innocent people, blaming them for horrors they had nothing to do with. They offer no mollifying words. It’s just a full-on, hyperbolic assault. They could have blamed 8Chan ideology or video games which the New Zealand killer credits, but they didn’t.

All of these terrible things in the world will continue to happen long after Trump is gone and, under socialism, they will get much worse. So, what then?

If we want to stop the hate, we can start with the media.

This is a shocking Grabien montage:

Another brief montage with comments by Harmeet Dhillon:

Newsbusters Highlighted a CNN Guest’s Connecting Trump to NZ

THE SOURCE OF HATE IN THIS COUNTRY

Hate-Filled Politicians

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, jabbed at the National Rifle Association hours after the atrocity, mocking the “thoughts and prayers” she says were “used to deflect the conversation away from policy change during tragedies.”

The NRA has no connection to this, and their only role is to protect our second amendment and teach gun safety.

The fraudulent-Vietnam-war hero, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., blamed Trump: “But words do have consequences, and we know that at the very pinnacle of power in our own country, people are talking about ‘good people on both sides,’” he said, referencing Trump’s controversial Charlottesville comments.

Blumenthal’s referencing the fake Charlottesville scandal and Trump’s comment that there were good people on both sides. When Trump talked about the good people at the rally, he was only talking about the people fighting to keep historical statues. The left fails to mention the equally vicious Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

In fact, both sides were shouting anti-Semitic profanities which caused one Antifa to comment that it was something they had in common, “both sides hate Jews.”

Blumenthal made it clear, he also blames all Trump supporters.

The Hate-Filled Media

A venomous host at CNN named John Berman blamed the President. He claimed the words “replacement” and “invasion” pushed Tarrant to commit his crimes. He too referenced Charlottesville. Berman has to know this is a lie.

The Daily Mail had a headline calling the monster a “Trump-supporting white supremacist,” but it appears to have since been edited, leaving the words “Trump-supporting” out. [Update: it is still on the U.S. page but not on the U.K. Page]

The hard-left AlterNet used a photograph of Fox News host Sean Hannity to illustrate a post titled “They don’t want you to ask where New Zealand attacker was radicalized.” The article then goes on to blame the attack on “right-wing provocateurs.”

CAIR Casts Blame

At a Friday press conference, CAIR’s founder and executive director, Nihad Awad, asserted that Trump’s rhetoric had encouraged anti-Islam bigotry. Awad told journalists, Trump has been “able to normalize Islamophobia and give legitimacy to those who fear Muslims and fear immigrants.”

Awad called for Trump to condemn the New Zealand shooting as a “white supremacist attack,” and the CAIR founder told reporters, “It is no secret that Mr. Trump has campaigned on white supremacist ideology, on division and fear. He campaigned against immigrants, against Mexicans, against African-Americans, against women, against Muslims. Muslims have received the lion’s share of his attacks.”

REP. DAN CRENSHAW STOOD UP

Dan Crenshaw, 34, a former Navy SEAL who was wounded in Afghanistan, hit back via Twitter: “If you find yourself using the tragedy in New Zealand to take backhanded swipes at conservatives in America – many of my colleagues already have – then you really have no shame and you are part of the problem. It should be easy for us to stand united and condemn terrorism,” the Texas lawmaker tweeted.

If you find yourself using the tragedy in New Zealand to take backhanded swipes at conservatives in America – many of my colleagues already have – then you really have no shame and you are part of the problem. It should be easy for us to stand united and condemn terrorism. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 15, 2019