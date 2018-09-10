Shocking Report That Google Influenced the 2016 Election

A shocking report by Tucker Carlson exposed an email obtained from a Google insider that proves they influenced the 2016 election to steer voters to Hillary Clinton.

“An email obtained exclusively by this show reveals that a senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help the Clinton campaign win in the last election.”

It was written on November 9, 2016, by Eliana Murillo, the former Head of Multicultural Marketing at Google.

“In her email, Murillo touts Google’s multifaceted efforts to boost Hispanic in the election,” Carlson said. “She knows that Latinos voted in record-breaking numbers, especially in states like Florida, Nevada, and Arizona.”

While everyone is told to worry about Russia interference, the world’s most powerful company is stealing our election.

There are other tech companies likely doing the same thing. Keep in mind that 90 percent of the employees working at the tech giants who make political donations give to Democrat candidates.

The email also bragged that Google “used its power to ensure that millions of people saw certain hashtags and social media impressions with the goal of influencing their behavior during the election.”

It is very disturbing. They can steal the election and no one would know it.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com