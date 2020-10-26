Shocking warnings on direct quotes of Biden saying he will end fracking

CNN brings us encouraging news from Pennsylvania. A CNN reporter said that most of the people she talked with are voting for Trump, and fracking is why.

But that’s not the story. The cover-up is the story.

“They will not survive if fracking does not exist,” say Pennsylvanians:

The cover-up

It seems that if a writer or publisher tells the truth by posting direct quotes of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually promising to end fracking, Twitter will post a warning on it, and youtube will kill the search.

The truth is that Joe has said he will ban fracking. Eliminating fossil fuels is in his written plan on his website. But the media and youtube are covering up his commitment to eliminate it.

FACT CHECKS

YouTube is now adding “Fact Check” notices for searches about Joe Biden saying he would ban fracking, and are manipulating the top search results to boost his lie that he never said it. I think this is a first that YouTube has included a “fact check” for a search. pic.twitter.com/StB75kt3DQ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 26, 2020

On Google’s YouTube platform, they are automatically posting a “Mostly False” factcheck if a user seems to be searching for Biden saying he’ll ban fracking. There is no such editorializing about videos from Washington Post, CBS News, etc. with debunked claims about Steele Dossier pic.twitter.com/rTsT51mM6l — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 26, 2020

Twitter puts warnings on actual unedited quotes by Joe Biden promising to end fracking, says President Trump:

Please listen to the man when he PROMISES you he’s going to BAN fracking.

pic.twitter.com/qgE1v4T3Ev — Earth Rooster (@EarthRooster2) October 23, 2020

Social media and media want to put their spin on his quotes to twist reality. He will end fracking.

Thousands of Pennsylvanians watch clips of Biden promising to stop fracking, end fossil fuel, & destroy the oil industry. YUGE cheers for Trump saying “remember that Pennsylvania” Biden can lie all he wants, but President Trump has the receipts 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l27PL7VhjP — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 26, 2020