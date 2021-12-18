Shockingly, Fedeal Appeals Court Allows Biden’s OSHA Rule for COV Mandates

















A federal appeals court surprisingly reinstated the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses that covers about 80 million American workers.

This is so clearly unconstitutional but we wouldn’t be surprised if the Court upholds it. Justices Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Roberts can’t be trusted to follow the Constitution.

The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.

There is NO way OSHA has the right to create a law that affects private workers and call it a rule.

In the decision Friday, the 6th Circuit noted that OSHA has historical precedent for using wide discretion to ensure worker safety and “demonstrated the pervasive danger that COVID-19 poses to workers—unvaccinated workers in particular—in their workplaces.”

Seriously? So they can circumvent Congress?

Biden’s mandate required businesses with 100 or more employees to require their employees either be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or submit a negative Covid test every week in order to come to work. The policy also required unvaccinated employees to wear masks indoors starting Dec. 5.

Multiple Republican attorneys general, private companies and industry groups had sued to have the policy overturned, arguing that the mandates are unnecessary, burden businesses with extra costs, and exceed the authority of the federal government.

