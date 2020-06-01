Shop owner warns if gov & mayor of MN won’t take care of this problem, people will

The Governor and Mayor of Minneapolis have abandoned the city, watching while it burns. One elderly man who owns the shopping center that was filled with black and minority-owned businesses tells it like it is.

Watch:

I almost cannot believe what I just heard. Wow pic.twitter.com/n0qLH0acL2 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 30, 2020

The problem is the left does want a war. Meanwhile, the media is worried about the man using the ‘f’ word as these businesses are destroyed.

We have watched days of white liberals/leftists demolish black communities, destroy their businesses, and burn down their homes (housing projects) while claiming they are doing it for black people. They are well-funded and well-organized whites of the far-left who are going scorched earth.

They’ve managed to suck in teens and 20-something blacks, encouraging pillaging and destruction. And, despite what some are trying to say, Black Lives Matter is also causing violence.

The media and Democrat politicians have falsely and absurdly claimed white supremacists are doing it. No, white liberals/leftists are doing it. Of that, there is no doubt.

If the government won’t step in, there are citizens who will. It’s time to bring in the military police.

This is why you don’t let the government disarm the citizens. Buy a gun, get trained on how to use it safely, and be ready to protect your neighborhood.https://t.co/HZcBYPODAZ — We Are Home 🔔 🗽 (@WeAreHomeNow) May 30, 2020

🚨🚨 INCREDIBLE VIDEO Citizens in Bellevue (Seattle suburb) are protecting their neighborhoods from rioters & looters. pic.twitter.com/s6UpMtdXfM — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 1, 2020

Rioters in Minneapolis burned down a low income housing project last night. Can they be any dumber? pic.twitter.com/52dBUSfj3b — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 28, 2020

Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down via @AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/ohEhLD3pHd — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 29, 2020

This is heart breaking listening to this black man watching his business being looted. Watch right to very end. #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/wKfnczkcgD — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) May 29, 2020

THEY’RE WHITE LIBERALS/LEFTISTS

I was at Downtown Oakland protests a little while ago. Let me say something; the people breaking glass, breaking into windows & starting fires were WHITE men wearing all black. They had hammers and walkie talkies. They were organized. BLM protestors did not start the violence! pic.twitter.com/I2HOdzFoHd — Asia (@AsiaJannelll) May 30, 2020

So sad. This poor business owner lost everything due to the #MinneapolisRiotpic.twitter.com/mK0nHFNthS — Former Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) May 29, 2020

REMINDER: if you’re ONLY associating words like “looting” and “rioting” to Black people — you’re a racist! PS: Notice the White people breaking windows. Notice the black woman yelling, “please stop.” pic.twitter.com/KiA1mEFi5N — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) June 1, 2020