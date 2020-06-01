Shop owner warns if gov & mayor of MN won’t take care of this problem, people will

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Governor and Mayor of Minneapolis have abandoned the city, watching while it burns. One elderly man who owns the shopping center that was filled with black and minority-owned businesses tells it like it is.

Watch:

The problem is the left does want a war. Meanwhile, the media is worried about the man using the ‘f’ word as these businesses are destroyed.

We have watched days of white liberals/leftists demolish black communities, destroy their businesses, and burn down their homes (housing projects) while claiming they are doing it for black people. They are well-funded and well-organized whites of the far-left who are going scorched earth.

They’ve managed to suck in teens and 20-something blacks, encouraging pillaging and destruction. And, despite what some are trying to say, Black Lives Matter is also causing violence.

The media and Democrat politicians have falsely and absurdly claimed white supremacists are doing it. No, white liberals/leftists are doing it. Of that, there is no doubt.

If the government won’t step in, there are citizens who will. It’s time to bring in the military police.

THEY’RE WHITE LIBERALS/LEFTISTS

