By Bob Bennett

Our forefathers threw off the yoke of British tyranny over taxation without representation. They paid with their very blood to end that tyranny.

Why, then are the sons of the revolution unmoved when our government systematically destroys the lives of our children before our eyes? Responses to this question typically include: “Dunno what you’re talking about” and screams of “Conspiracy theory!”

To those few who answer, “I wasn’t aware of that; tell me more,” I dedicate this article. Then we shall talk about what you can do about it.

Item:

The Daily Caller Foundation reports that the California Board of Education approved new guidelines for sex education in May, 2019. They were designed to dovetail with the state’s Healthy Youth Act, adopted in 2016. We should expect the guidelines to be decidedly unhealthy. The DCF discloses that a video, released by conservative organization Our Watch, includes this statement by Murrieta School District parent John Andrews, about the guidelines:

“They talk about mutual masturbation,” he said. “They discuss gender roles, the gender spectrum, and in the support materials … they take it even further. They discuss everything, topics like roleplaying for different genders, blood play, dental dams … fisting is mentioned. I mean, they mention it all.”

In addition, the DC​​​​​​​F reports that the video “depicts ACLU staff attorney Ruth Dawson, according to Our Watch, instructing teachers on how to help students obtain abortions without parental knowledge or consent.”

“Dawson also instructed teachers on how to explain these students’ absences to parents, how to forbid parents from opting their children out of LGBTQ education classes and more.”

Want to know what more means? In viewing the video, we see a person identified as Ruth Dawson citing an enormous number of genders, with the implication that children must be instructed about them—or should we say “indoctrinated about”?

Here is the video.

We must not dismiss this as merely the deranged practice of an isolated cult. Michelle Cretella, M.D., president of the American College of Pediatricians reports:

In 2014, there were 24 of these gender clinics, clustered chiefly along the east coast and in California. One year later, there were 40 across the nation.

With 215 pediatric residency programs now training future pediatricians in a transition-affirming protocol and treating gender-dysphoric children accordingly, gender clinics are bound to proliferate further.

If this initiative is not opposed, it will ultimately destroy our society. Think of it: if large numbers of people attempt to become the opposite sex via hormones and surgery, how will our species procreate?

Also consider the effect on people’s lives.

Item:

The Nova Classical Academy [a Minnesota K-12 charter school] principal sent out an email to parents. … [telling them] the school would be introducing issues to students in order to “support a student who is gender nonconforming,” a student later found to be a kindergartner. The email explained that kindergarten students “will listen to various books that celebrate differences and will be teaching children about the beauty of being themselves.”

One of the books that the kindergarten teacher would be reading to 5 and 6-year-old students is My Princess Boy, a book about a boy who likes to dress in girls’ clothing and do other “girly” things.

Blurring the lines between genders and adding new ones inevitably entices children to explore this rancid new world. They are not only taught to tolerate bizarre lifestyles; they are encouraged to try them. Thus, this purported “education” is, in reality an enormous grooming strategy.

The admitted intent is to crush normalcy and replace it with what can only be described as madness.

Now, it’s become acceptable to affirm a young child’s confusion about its gender by actually changing its (physical) gender. Michelle Cretella, pediatrician and executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, reveals that:

The transition-affirming protocol tells parents to treat their children as the gender they desire, and to place them on puberty blockers around age 11 or 12 if they are gender dysphoric.

If by age 16, the children still insist that they are trapped in the wrong body, they are placed on cross-sex hormones, and biological girls may obtain a double mastectomy.

So-called “bottom surgeries,” or genital reassignment surgeries, are not recommended before age 18, though some surgeons have recently argued against this restriction.

Letting children make life-altering decisions leaves heartbreak and ruin in its wake.

Item:

A mother’s agony:

At age sixteen, my daughter ran away and reported to the Department of Child Services that she felt unsafe living with me because I refused to refer to her using male pronouns or her chosen male name. Although the Department investigated and found she was well cared for, they forced me to meet with a trans-identified person to “educate” me on these issues. Soon after, without my knowledge, a pediatric endocrinologist taught my daughter—a minor—to inject herself with testosterone. My daughter then ran away to Oregon where state law allowed her—at the age of seventeen, without my knowledge or consent—to change her name and legal gender in court, and to undergo a double mastectomy and a radical hysterectomy.

My once beautiful daughter is now nineteen years old, homeless, bearded, in extreme poverty, sterilized, not receiving mental health services, extremely mentally ill, and planning a radial forearm phalloplasty (a surgical procedure that removes part of her arm to construct a fake penis).

What to do.

We must end indoctrination in the schools no matter what it takes. Young people are being instructed in a false doctrine and encouraged to make decisions that destroy their lives. The public schools and universities that receive government funds are actually part of the government. Remember: our founding document, the Declaration of Independence said:

Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

“Hoping for the best” is not a solution. We the People, banding together must make it impossible for schools to practice transgender indoctrination.

If you don’t feel like banding together, wish your society farewell.