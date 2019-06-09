“Sh**show!” FBI Drops More Proof Hillary Clinton Should Be Charged

Jordan Schachtel, a former correspondent for Blaze Media, reported on another treasure trove of documents dropped into the FBI vault. When you read them, you will wonder why Hillary Clinton isn’t prosecuted. The election is over and there is no reason to hold back.

It’s shocking and she really should be charged.

The server data was uncovered by the government, but Judicial Watch found that Hillary’s data was possibly floating around the dark web. Tom Fitton of JW gave it to Jim Comey weeks before his famous presser absolving Hillary of “intent.”

This newly released information further ties Hillary to the dossier.

THE FINDINGS, WITH CONCLUSIONS REACHED BY TOM FITTON OF JUDICIAL WATCH

The new documents show that the FBI concluded Hillary Clinton was in “violation of basic server security” with the use of her home-brewed server. The FBI discussed the possibility that all of her emails were stolen. A review found Hillary was stripped of classification of the highest possible level.

BLUMENTHAL & THE LIBYAN WAR

This part is INSANE, Schachtel says. Sidney Blumenthal attempted to leverage his relationship with Hillary to get her to hand over a classified intelligence file that contains a “roadmap” to a $30 billion fortune.

More: Sensitive targeting data from Hillary Clinton’s server somehow made its way onto the dark web. Wow. What a total shitshow, Schachtel says.

The FBI described one excel spreadsheet, with classified markers that may have been removed yet again, as a potential “smoking gun document.”

SID VICIOUS KEEPS EARNING HIS NAME

Another blistering rebuke of Sid Blumenthal. FBI says he was motivated to score a contract with his private intel group. They don’t buy his memos as legit intelligence. Remember: Hillary Clinton was one of the primary instigators for the overthrow of Gaddafi.

FBI says a redacted name who has a “controversial history with the US intelligence community” was working with Blumenthal and a team of former IC operatives to attempt to cash in on these “plundered assets” in Libya. Any ideas who this individual is?

It is VERY likely that this redacted person is Cody Shearer (Idk why he’s redacted, though). Remember: Shearer worked with the same network on the Trump-Russia dossier. Read this by @Heminator. He does a good job exploring the connections. https://t.co/kBFNmaODP3 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019



Hillary used Sid Blumenthal and Cody Shearer to develop the Trump-Russia dossier. This included identical intel to the first dossier, which was crafted by Christopher Steele, who, by the way, is connected to Sid and Cody through Jonathan Winer, the former US Libya envoy. This is a massive scandal with direct links to Russia hoax.

THE DOSSIER WAS ALWAYS A JOKE

Andy McCarthy asks on National Review why did government officials ignore the many red flags in the dossier — “Its claims were absurd, its evidence unconvincing.”

As McCarthy points out, it was always absurd:

By any objective measure, Steele’s dossier is a shoddy piece of work. Its stories are preposterous — the “pee tape,” the grandiose Trump–Russia espionage conspiracy, the closely coordinating Trump emissaries who turn out not even to know each other, the trips and meetings that never happened, the hub of conspiratorial activity that did not actually exist. Steele gets basic facts wrong. There are undated and misdated reports. The putative Russia expert repeatedly misspells the name of Alfa Bank (“Alpha”), which is among the country’s most important financial institutions. In the antithesis of good spycraft, Steele tried (unsuccessfully) to corroborate his sensational claims by using dodgy information pulled off the Internet, including posts by “random individuals” who were as unknown to Steele as most of Steele’s vaunted sources are unknown to everyone else. No wonder Steele’s former MI6 superior, Sir John Scarlett, scathingly assessed the dossier as falling woefully short of professional intelligence standards: The reports were “visibly” part of a “commercial” venture, unlikely ever to be corroborated, and patently suspect due to questions about who commissioned them and why they were generated.

The article is a great read. Don’t forget, the dossier was the centerpiece of the entire spying operation.