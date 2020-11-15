Sidney Powell details the voter fraud she’s working on with Dominion

Sidney Powell, General Flynn’s attorney, has taken on some aspects of the President’s case in the voter fraud debacle. She was on Justice with Jeanine this evening and repeated the accusations she has made on other shows, most notably on Lou Dobb’s show Friday night.

She claims that there were severe problems with the Dominion and Smartmatic software used in the swing states.

Ms. Powell is working on the altering, dumping, switching of votes, and ignoring of signatures.

Hundreds of patriots are coming through with evidence, including people taking great risks to do it, she said.

There is mathematical forensic evidence, uncertified updating of the machines, and witnesses, she told Jeanine.

Democratic officeholders have concerns and objections to these machines because they are capable of being manipulated.

She said it was created with money from Cuba and Venezuela to get Hugo Chavez, and later Maduro elected through crooked elections.

Watch:

DEMOCRATS WARNED OF THE DANGER

In a December 2019 letter to Dominion Voting Systems, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Amy Klobuchar and Congressman Mark Pocan warned about reports of machines “switching votes,” “undisclosed vulnerabilities,” and “improbable” results that “threaten the integrity of our elections.”

“In 2018 alone, ‘voters in South Carolina [were] reporting machines that switched their votes after they’d inputted them, scanners [were] rejecting paper ballots in Missouri, and busted machines [were] causing long lines in Indiana,’” the letter reads. “In addition, researchers recently uncovered previously undisclosed vulnerabilities in “nearly three dozen backend election systems in 10 states.” And, just this year, after the Democratic candidate’s electronic tally showed he received 164 votes out of 55,000 cast in a Pennsylvania state judicial election in 2019, the county’s Republican chairwoman said, “nothing went right on Election Day. Everything went wrong. That’s a problem.”

“These problems threaten the integrity of our elections and demonstrate the importance of election systems that are strong, durable, and not vulnerable to attack,” the letter warned.

They added, “Today, three large vendors – Election Systems & Software, Dominion Voting Systems, and Hart InterCivic – collectively provide voting machines and software that facilitate voting for over 90% of all eligible voters in the United States. Private equity firms reportedly own or control each of these vendors, with minimal information available in the public domain about their operations and financial performance.”

Interesting video: