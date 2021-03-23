Sidney Powell files to dismiss Dominion suit with a troubling reason









Conservative attorney Sidney Powell filed a dismissal motion in federal court on Monday. Her attorneys request the court to dismiss the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit of $1.3 billion against her.

The case is not going to go over well with her staunch supporters.

Lawyers claimed on Monday that “no reasonable person” would conclude her unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were statements of fact.

In a filing with the federal district court in the District of Columbia, Powell argued Dominion’s case against her should be dismissed. The reason? No one who is reasonable would believe it. The lawsuit states: “it was clear to reasonable persons” her statements were her own opinions and legal theories.

Members of the public, she said, were free to reach their own conclusions about whether Dominion rigged the election against former President Donald Trump, as Powell repeatedly claimed.

Powell said she was releasing the “Kraken,” but the Kraken was indeed supposition and theory.

“Determining whether a statement is protected involves a two-step inquiry: Is the statement one which can be proved true or false? And would reasonable people conclude that the statement is one of fact, in light of its phrasing, context, and the circumstances surrounding its publication,” her lawyers told the court. “Analyzed under these factors, and even assuming, arguendo, that each of the statements alleged in the complaint could be proved true or false, no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.”

The problem is many did believe it was fact, which she did not dispute. For a period of time, Rudy Giuliani and then-President Trump appeared to believe it. Although, Giuliani and Trump made it clear Powell and Lin Wood were NOT part of their team.

Powell is allegedly saying this is only what the lawyers are saying.

