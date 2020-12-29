Sidney Powell on election corruption – no judge has heard the evidence

During a 20-minute interview with Todd Herman, sitting in for Rush Limbaugh, Powell told him and the audience that not one of the judges who have rejected challenges to the election has actually seen any of the evidence collected.

“No judge has heard the evidence,” she said. “For them to dismiss our cases on any basis is absolutely ridiculous. We have just an extraordinary volume of evidence that you wouldn’t even put in the complaint stage of a normal case,” said Powell.

She again raised questions about why voting was stopped in liberal cities where Trump was leading Biden and where bundles of Biden votes later came into those cities.

Powell ripped into the Dominion Voting Systems, stating they were connected to the Internet. She said the machines were used in California in 2016 to give Hillary the win over Bernie. It seemed to be a trial run.

“We have evidence even that it was done in 2016, in California to benefit Hillary over Bernie, and it’s been done in other local elections and smaller elections in different places,” she said.

“This was a masterful Machiavellian scheme,” she told the audience.

Earlier this week, she released a 270-page dossier of her claims so far.

She has urged President Trump and other officials to seize election machines and ballots in the several states they believe the fraud occurred.

Powell suggested that the fraud was so illegal that anybody found guilty in the case would face five years in jail.

There really isn’t the evidence to seize the machines. To get the evidence, they’d have to seize the machines. If it turned out there was nothing untoward, there would be Hell to pay. It’s a Catch 22.

