Sidney Powell spoke with Howie Carr about a terrifying, global plot

Sidney Powell spoke with Howie Carr this afternoon, and what she said was terrifying, if true. I didn’t catch it on this clip, but Ms. Powell said many countries were involved, including China, Russia, Serbia, Lichenstein, and so on. She described it as global. She said she has many smoking guns and witnesses who will probably need protection.

She said the proof would begin to come out next week.

Meanwhile, the AP reports that the loudest attacks on the U.S. vote are coming from President Trump. They obviously don’t believe any of this, but time will tell, and not that much time.

