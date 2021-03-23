Sidney Powell’s Dominion filling is not for the troubling reason people think









Conservative attorney Sidney Powell filed a dismissal motion in federal court on Monday. Her attorneys request the court to dismiss the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit of $1.3 billion against her.

Lawyers claimed on Monday that “no reasonable person” would conclude her unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were statements of fact.

In a filing with the federal district court in the District of Columbia, Powell argued Dominion’s case against her should be dismissed. The reason is that no one who is reasonable would believe it. The lawsuit states: “it was clear to reasonable persons” her statements were her own opinions and legal theories, CBS News reported.

CBS News and other outlets are only grabbing the one statement about no reasonable person believing it is decided fact.

This is what the lawsuit actually says:

Reasonable people understand that the “language of the political arena, like the language used in labor disputes … is often vituperative, abusive and inexact.” Watts v. United States, 394 U.S. 705, 708 (1969). It is likewise a “well recognized principle that political statements are inherently prone to exaggeration and hyperbole.” Planned Parenthood of Columbia/Willamette, Inc. v. Am. Coal. of Life Activists, 244 F.3d 1007, 1009 (9th Cir. 2001).

Given the highly charged and political context of the statements, it is clear that Powell was describing the facts on which she based the lawsuits she filed in support of President Trump.

Indeed, Plaintiffs themselves characterize the statements at issue as “wild accusations” and “outlandish claims.” Id. at ¶¶ 2, 60, 97, 111. They are repeatedly labelled “inherently improbable” and even “impossible.” Id. at ¶¶ 110, 111, 114, 116 and 185.

Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.

Furthermore, Sidney Powell disclosed the facts upon which her conclusions were based.

In fact, it was a case to be proven in the court system. That is what she is saying here.

Powell said she was releasing the “Kraken,” but the Kraken was indeed supposition and theory to be proven. She did say that.

Many did believe it was proven fact. For a period of time, Rudy Giuliani and then-President Trump appeared to believe it for a time, but both made it clear Powell and Lin Wood were NOT part of their team.

