Sidney Powell’s lawsuit makes the Supreme Court docket

Sidney Powell’s lawsuit made it to the docket of the Supreme Court.

It contains the forensic audit done in Michigan that proves systemic voter fraud occurred through the Dominion Voting System tabulation. It also claims to have proof of at least 200,000 fraudulent votes cast in the election.

The lawsuit includes the official Georgia elections records that prove the Dominion Voting Systems program failed to repeatably duplicate creditable election results. The software is unreliable because it failed to repeat the same vote totals twice.

20201215164905775_Final Michigan Notice of Supplemental Authority on Scribd