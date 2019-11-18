Silence Us No More

LaCorte News was silenced by Facebook and 80% of their traffic is gone. Facebook found that it violated community standards. They said they posted harmful information or something.

The small news service is neutral and attempts to report facts.

Their pages had over 3.4 million followers and their pages are all gone.

He mentioned the whistleblower’s name so LaCorte deleted the pages. Then when LaCorte posted the following meme, all their pages were taken down.

You can be a beta tester for Mr. LaCorte, a former Fox executive of many years, by writing him at beta@lacortenews. He is planning a free speech zone for people to post.

Watch this video explaining: