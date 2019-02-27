Silent Surprise Guest Addresses Cohen’s Racism Claims

A former friend of Michael Cohen’s, Lynne Patton, the daughter of a black man born in Montgomery, Alabama, stood while Rep. Mark Meadows grilled Cohen about his claims that Trump is a racist.

Ms. Patton is a senior official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration. She once considered Cohen “one of my very best friends,” according to an Instagram post she shared Tuesday.

Cohen admitted he had no evidence the President is a racist. Although he has taped numerous people over a hundred times, he has no tapes to prove this.

Micheal Cohen: @realDonaldTrump is a racist and has said racist things Rep. @RepMarkMeadows: What proof do you have to back up your claims ? Micheal Cohen: I don’t have any recordings or proof of him saying anything racist —–

🤔#CohenTestimony pic.twitter.com/18VgCzVQKt — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) February 27, 2019

Cohen has no idea how to corroborate his claims.

Best Cohen question BY FAR is asked by DWS “How can we corroborate what you’re saying?” “I don’t know.” Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/6aK7i1Xwsm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2019

What Katie Pavlich says…

Everything you need to know about Cohen’s testimony is sitting behind him: Lanny Davis. This is about revenge for Clinton’s 2016 loss in 2020. pic.twitter.com/i84Ks8Pttt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 27, 2019