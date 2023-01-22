Silk Suggests Diamond Died from “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”

At Diamond’s – Lynette Hataway’s – funeral, her sister, Silk -Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson – suggested that her sister died due to adult death syndrome and the vaccine. She didn’t say it directly, but she wouldn’t with Donald Trump in the room. Donald Trump gave the eulogy. Mr. Trump was largely responsible for the vaccine and the initial lockdown, thinking it was for two weeks. She wouldn’t want to offend him.

The vaccine was a great idea, but no one knew how corrupt and lily-livered the public health establishment and drugmakers would be.

Reports leading up to the funeral suggested Diamond had COVID.

Hardaway “briefly returned to her show in December dismissing unsourced online reports” that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19, calling them “fake news.” Her last episode with the “Diamond and Silk” show was on December 15, 2022, Daily Beast reported.

Diamond couldn’t breathe the night she died. Her breath became increasingly shallow, and then she couldn’t breathe at all, and her eyes settled into a blank stare.

Silk and her husband performed CPR until help arrived, but Diamond never came back.

“Don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist because I saw it happen,” Silk said at the funeral. “I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened. And it happened suddenly,” Richardson said, referencing an earlier past of her speech calling for more attention to sudden adult death syndrome.

Since the pandemic, the syndrome has grown worse. Some believe it’s from COVID; others say it’s because of the vaccines.

“I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here and get some answers to why are people falling dead suddenly,” she added.

Still, there was also public speculation that Hardaway died because of COVID-19 complications, which Silk strongly denies.

During the speech, Richardson said her sister’s spirit told her to say she wasn’t an “anti-vaxxer” but was “anti-mandates.” She noted that the 2020 election was stolen and mask mandates were meritless.

Diamond will be very sorely missed.

In the wild, when they want to depopulate and

sterilize a large group of animals, they usually

inJect ONE Animal, and then that one Animal inFect

the rest of the Animals So technically and according to the science,

it doesn’t matter if you’re vaxxed or not. pic.twitter.com/DGzLJwsAxH — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 22, 2023

