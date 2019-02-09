“Sincere” Professional Nancy Pelosi Recreates Her “Sarcastic Clap”

Nancy Pelosi said her ‘sarcastic clap’ directed at President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech was not sarcastic at all. Pelosi, who holds the lofty position of Speaker, said publicly it was sincere applause.

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” she said to reporters on Wednesday. “Look at what I was applauding. I wanted him to know it was very welcomed.”

He was talking about ending the politics of revenge resistance and reach compromise.

Pelosi recreated it with her Hollywood friends and she wasn’t sincere in this photo. Nasty Pelosi is a vile person who lets people invade our borders while she plays games with her idiot friends.

KATY PERRY AND NANCY PELOSI RECREATING THE ICONIC STATE OF THE UNION CLAP BACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/FrkoEZ2NKd — The Perry Room (@perryroom) February 9, 2019

Honestly, I think she was sincere but played it up for these jerks she hangs with. What do you think?

Sadly, Pelosi looks like one of the saner Democrats. Our politicians operate on a very low level.