Singer Noah Cyrus calls Candace Owens a ‘nappy a**h* on Twitter

Noah Cyrus, singer and younger sister of musical superstar Miley Cyrus, referred to conservative firebrand Candace Owens, who is black, as a “nappy a**” h* via social media. Leftists like Cyrus are very nasty.

“Nothing to see here, just [Noah Cyrus] ‘defending’ [Harry Styles] against criticism by [Candace Owens] – by calling Candace a ‘nappy a** h**,’” posted conservative commentator Rob Smith, captioning a screenshot of Cyrus’ Instagram story. “There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist.”

Nappy a**H* is the phrase Don Imus used years ago. He almost lost his career over it. He had to apologize several times and donate a million dollars to charities.

Nothing to see here, just @noahcyrus “defending” @Harry_Styles against criticism by @RealCandaceO – by calling Candace a “nappy ass hoe.” There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist. pic.twitter.com/NGTWbyo3Ha — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) December 3, 2020

Candace Owens responded to the racist comment by Cyrus:

Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?

I’m all ears.

You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2020

Cyrus was slammed on social media and had to apologize.

She said, “I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me.”

