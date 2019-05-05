Singing about chopping off heads was an “unintended mistake” — an “oversight”

Yesterday, we posted a video of little kids singing in an Islamic Center in Philadelphia. The children sang about chopping off the heads of infidels and destroying Jerusalem. The teachers, who were attired in traditional Muslim garb, appeared content with the results of all those rehearsals.

Unfortunately, people found out! That posed a dilemma for the ‘religious’ group functioning right in the middle of the National Constitution Center.

The Muslim-American Society had a great excuse though. They said it was a mistake — poor vetting — but rest assured they will investigate! They said in a statement:

“While we celebrate the coming together of different cultures and languages, not all songs were properly vetted,” the Muslim American Society, based in Washington, said in a statement issued Friday. “This was an unintended mistake and an oversight in which the center and the students are remorseful. MAS will conduct an internal investigation to ensure this does not occur again.”

Just an “oversight!”

The statement was also posted on the Facebook page of MAS-Philadelphia Center late Friday night.

[MAS has terror ties]

The Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia called the incident “extremely disturbing.”

“Children should not be indoctrinated to hate. These young people should never have been asked to make speeches and dance and lip-sync to songs that glorify violence against Jews and the State of Israel. The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is deeply complex and painful on all sides, and the only chance for a peaceful future is to teach our children to pursue peace,” the statement read.

This is the video of the children singing proudly:

In the video, translated by MEMRI, kids can be heard singing: “The land of the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey is calling us. Our Palestine must return to us.”

One girl talks about martyrs sacrificing their lives without hesitation to conquer Jerusalem.

“We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies, and we will sacrifice our souls without hesitation,” a second girl says.

“We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture.”

Hey, no problem, it’s an “unintended mistake.”

Here are the kiddies: